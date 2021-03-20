President Joe Biden tripped three times while ascending a staircase to board Air Force One on Friday, at one point slamming his left knee into the metal structure and nearly ending up all fours.

Biden made the staircase stumble while boarding the presidential plane to depart for Atlanta from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Video of the fall showed Biden holding on to the railing of the staircase as he began walking up.

But about halfway up, the president could be seen losing his footing before stumbling three times, finally ending up on his left knee while still clasping the railing with his right hand.

He quickly got back up on his feet and ascended the rest of the staircase before saluting the U.S. Marines who flew him by helicopter from the White House to the airport.

Biden does not appear to have sustained any injuries in the fall, and White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters onboard Air Force One that he’s “doing 100% fine.”

The Friday fall was not Biden’s first since winning the 2020 election.

The 78-year-old president fractured his right foot in late November while playing with his dog.

