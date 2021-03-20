President Joe Biden tripped three times while ascending a staircase to board Air Force One on Friday, at one point slamming his left knee into the metal structure and nearly ending up all fours.
Biden made the staircase stumble while boarding the presidential plane to depart for Atlanta from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
Video of the fall showed Biden holding on to the railing of the staircase as he began walking up.
But about halfway up, the president could be seen losing his footing before stumbling three times, finally ending up on his left knee while still clasping the railing with his right hand.
He quickly got back up on his feet and ascended the rest of the staircase before saluting the U.S. Marines who flew him by helicopter from the White House to the airport.
Biden does not appear to have sustained any injuries in the fall, and White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters onboard Air Force One that he’s “doing 100% fine.”
The Friday fall was not Biden’s first since winning the 2020 election.
The 78-year-old president fractured his right foot in late November while playing with his dog.
It sure is funny, that in September, 2020, Joe the Criminal shot off his big mouth, about Trump being cautious, while going down a ramp. Biden immediately shot off his mouth, that he (Biden) runs up steps, in criticizing Trump being cautious. One thing I love, is to see people eat there own bull and Joe the Criminal just ate his own bull. Joe, you are a piece of work. Like I have stated in previous columns, Biden, within a year and a half, will no longer be President, because of his age, he will either be meeting his maker or he will no longer be President, because of his dementia or alzheimers. All the botox that went into his face, all the money he, his son Hunter and his two brothers obtained criminally, cannot stop father time!!!!
I wonder if he “re-injured” his foot and has to wear the foot brace… you know the one that covered up the ankle tether earlier.
I see everybody is rushing to help him …. not !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Is this even worth putting on the news? He is a traitor and an idiot , needs to go to jail with the rest of those traitors at the White house he stole the election he is a traitor!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Is this even worth putting on the news?
Only communist liberals advocate for censorship of the news. MSM didn’t cover it as news. They covered it up instead. You must be very happy with them, James.
Have a nice Trip,,,,see you in the fall,,,,,,,elections. Sometimes one picture IS worth a thousand words.