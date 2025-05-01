(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep Hamadeh, R-Arizona, is helping lead an effort to end what he calls the corrupt scheme for ranked choice voting.

Working alongside U.S. Rep Nick Begich, R-Alaska, Hamadeh has introduced the Preventing Ranked Choice Corruption Act or H.R. 3040. The measure would amend the Help America Vote Act of 2002 to prohibit what Hamadeh views as the “confusing and disenfranchising voting scheme” of ranked choice voting.

Also known as instant-runoff voting, ranked choice voting is when voters rank candidates according to preference. Under this system, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated when a majority is not reached after the initial vote. A redistribution of votes then occurs based on voters’ second choices.

Ranked Choice Voting has its supporters, some of whom claim it helps provide an alternative to a two-party system. Ballotpedia quotes supporters as saying it increases civility in political campaigning and might lead to a more diverse batch of candidates.

In a press release announcing his bill, Hamadeh said this “flawed process allows for a majority party to be split between preferred candidates.” When this happens, Hamadeh said the minority candidate is allowed a pathway to victory, something he contended would never occur without ranked choice voting.

“The same Democrat pawns who support allowing non-citizen voting without voter ID and same day voter registration also want to turn our democracy into a rank choice voting scheme,” Hamadeh said. “Their motives are clear – they do not want to help Americans vote – they only want to help corrupt politicians win.”

Hamadeh’s bill was introduced Monday. It was referred to the House Committee on House Administration that same day.

“The people of Arizona deserve a system of voting that ensures that every vote counts equally,” Hamadeh told The Center Square Wednesday. “The ranked choice voting scheme does not guarantee that. Instead through a convoluted system too few voters understand, one person, one vote can’t happen.”

Hamadeh added that “this scheme disenfranchises voters.” That, he said, is unacceptable.

“The elections in Arizona are already a mess,” Hamadeh told The Center Square. “We certainly don’t need to add the complications of a Ranked Choice Voting scheme to the mix.”

Earlier this year, Hamadeh joined House Republicans in approving the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act. That measure is now in the Senate. Hamadeh also introduced the Voting Only Through English Act.

The SAVE Act aims to ensure only U.S. citizens vote in national elections.

The VOTE Act would require states use only English-language ballots to qualify for federal election funds. In a March press release, Hamadeh called the bill “commonsense legislation,” adding that it aligns with President Trump’s executive order declaring English as the official language of the United States.