Wednesday night, we told you about a pretty weird experience we had this week. On Monday, one of our producers in New York overnighted a package to our executive producer, Justin Wells, and to me in Los Angeles. We were there preparing for an interview with former Biden family business partner Tony Bobulinski.
Somewhere along the way, the contents of that package disappeared. Inside was a flash drive that contained primary documents pertaining to the Biden family. Those documents did not come from Tony Bobulinski. And of course, we made a copy of those files before we sent them, because we’re careful.
This is an excerpt from Fox News.
Be it Flash Drives or Mail In Ballots the Radical Left have a knack for making things disappear.
Trump is forced to show his taxes, something we never asked of a president since I remember the races and they are still hounding him about them and making false claims that he only paid 750 to bait him into sharing private information, but they expect us to ignore documents being lost which proves law breaking by the Biden family? Really?
The big question is – why did they send a flash drive? How much data was on there, couple of hundred gigs? I’d just secure copy it over to the server on the other end, done. It would be there in a matter of minutes and no possibility of interception. Could encrypt the file before sending it if you don’t trust the machine sending it. Network pipes between NYC and Los Angeles are big.
U-Pee-Yes. The only way we will know for sure it wasn’t a Democrat operative who manipulated the package is if Hunter’s Laptop Flashing Flash drive, Drug sniffing Porno sessions, possibly with undergaged girls, start appearing on the internet. Maybe then I’ll start believing it might be the Russians behind this. I’m surprised he and Jeffey Epstein never hooked up.,,,,,or did they?