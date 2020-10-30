Wednesday night, we told you about a pretty weird experience we had this week. On Monday, one of our producers in New York overnighted a package to our executive producer, Justin Wells, and to me in Los Angeles. We were there preparing for an interview with former Biden family business partner Tony Bobulinski.

Previous Story: ‘Damning’ Hunter Biden Documents Mysteriously Vanish In Transit To Los Angeles, Tucker Says

Somewhere along the way, the contents of that package disappeared. Inside was a flash drive that contained primary documents pertaining to the Biden family. Those documents did not come from Tony Bobulinski. And of course, we made a copy of those files before we sent them, because we’re careful.

This is an excerpt from Fox News.

What do you think of this ‘explanation’ from UPS?

Rating: 1.8/5. From 21 votes.
Please wait...