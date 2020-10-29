A shipment of “damning” documents linked to Hunter Biden and his father mysteriously disappeared in transit to Los Angeles, Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed on his show Wednesday night.

“There is always a lot going on that we don’t have time to get to on the air,” the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host told his audience, “but there is something specific going on behind the screens that we did feel like we should tell you about.

“On Monday of this week, we received from a source a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family,” Carlson went on. “We believe they are authentic, they’re real and they’re damning.”

The above is an excerpt from Fox News.

