New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that the upcoming US Presidential elections are not “about a decision between two candidates,” but rather “a decision between two countries,” in an interview with Vanity Fair.
Speaking about her constituents, most of whom are Latinx, Asian and Black, Ocasio-Cortez said that if US President Donald Trump is elected, “I cannot honestly look [my constituents] in the eye and tell them that they will be safe.”
Ocasio-Cortez calls Trump the “racist visionary” whose vision is carried out by other Republican politicians.
Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t think that Trump’s presidency is an anomaly, and says that is significant change is not made in America, similar candidates will materialize. “You know how many Trumps there are in waiting?” Ocasio-Cortez asked while contemplating what will happen in the case that Nominee Joe Biden is elected and does not govern effectively.
When talking about the recent New York Times report of Trump’s taxes, Ocasio-Cortez expressed her anger at the fact that Trump reportedly paid only $750 a year in taxes.
“These are the same people saying that we can’t have tuition-free public colleges because there’s no money […] when these motherf*****s are only paying $750 a year in taxes.”
Even in the event of a Biden victory, Ocasio-Cortez thinks that Americans are “still in a lot of trouble,” and it is important that the lives of working class people improve under the next president.
Ocasio-Cortez spoke about the death threats and hate that she is faced with as she navigates her first term saying “there was a time where the volume of threats had gotten so high that I didn’t even know if I was going to live to my next term.”
Some of the threats seem to correspond to when Trump, who has called the congresswoman a “poor student” and a “wack job”, makes comments about Ocasio-Cortez, according to Vanity Fair.
When Trump speaks about Ocasio-Cortez, her office often receives emails, calls and voicemails all echoing what he says.
Ocasio-Cortez spoke about how her experiences with poverty and the health care systems that failed her make her a better representative of her constituents, whose experiences she can understand. Ocasio-Cortez says this experience “makes me better at my job than 90 percent of Republicans, because I’ve actually worked for a living.”
“The main reason why I feel comfortable saying that the ACA has failed is because it failed me and it failed everyone that I worked with in a restaurant,” said Ocasio-Cortez who had reportedly not been to see a doctor or dentist for years before becoming a congresswoman.
Ocasio-Cortez said she does not believe incremental change is enough and will offer the relief many Americans need.
She does not think that “bulls**t little 10 percent tax cuts,” are sufficient. “I think, honestly, a lot of my dissent within the Democratic Party comes from my lived experience. It’s not just that we can be better, it’s that we have to be better. We’re not good enough right now.”
The congresswoman also touched on the difficulties of being a young woman in Congress. “I’m sitting here, I’m like, Do I freeze my eggs? Can I afford to do that?” said Ocasio-Cortez.
“It’s legitimately hard being a first-generation woman…and being working class, trying to navigate a professional environment,” she said touching on the lack of experience she has with the nuance of looking like a congresswoman.
(c) All rights reserved The Jerusalem Post 1995 – 2020 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
AOC’s trashy mouth is a tell all about her, and Vanity Fair is a leftist magazine, as they dress AOC up in a fourteen thousand dollar suit of a woman who makes174,000 dollars a year of taxpayer’s money, while living in an exclusive area of Washington D.C., all the while talking about how awful America is.
Vanity Fair has never once acknowledged the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. Nor have the other former First Ladies welcomed Melania. I have never seen such jealousy of a duly elected president and his wife in my life.
When Vanity Fair and the rest of the Globalist Club turn their noses up at our President and his family, they are essentially turning up their arrogant noses at the American people.
When Alexandria Obviously Communist donates her entire salary to charity or to stuff like the National Park Service then I’ll listen to her whine about Trump. Until then the best thing she can do is shut up and go back to serving drinks in some bar. Maybe she’s good at that.
Why freeze her eggs when it has been proven that Cockroaches will survive even nuclear explosions, and probably enherit the earth like she wants to. Chances are the freezer will go hot, and her eggs will go rotten when the windmills that provide the energy stop blowing. Maybe Pelosi promised her freezer space right next to her melting ice cream and melting arguments.
Vanity Fair has the credibility of a grocery check out line rag.
And we all know that AOC is but a Bimbo radical bartender who the millennial drug addicts of New York’s 14th congressional district voted for.
the upcoming US Presidential elections are not “about a decision between two candidates,” but rather “a decision between two countries,”
Yes, very true. The United States and Russia. Apparently the Bronx Bolshevik prefers the later.
Two countries? Or three? I wonder if Biden is going to help more Chinese take over America while America is locked down and unable to fight because of lefty agenda.
I think a better analogy would be to compare it to Venezuela, and we know how great THAT has turned out ! That is why so many Venezuelans came to America, to get away from Socialism/Communism ! This idiot woman is ruining the minds of young Americans, and putting the most illogical thoughts in their heads.
Along with the other lefty hacks, she is a pot calling the kettle black. Will SHE give up her 100 something thousand a year to help others?
The idea that Trump paid only 750 was debunked even by CNN a couple weeks ago. I don’t remember the precise thing said about the 750 dollar figure but it had nothing to do with his yearly income tax. It was a settlement of a different matter that was erroneously reported as his tax payment. Once the media lies, the left takes that as far as they can to con as many people as they think will believe them.
Sure , I think there is SOME truth to Trump not paying all the tax that the left thinks he should, and maybe he is even behind on his taxes whether through deliberate action or not, I don’t know nor do I care. If you dig deep enough you will find this is true of most people in the DC swamp. They are only on him because he is not one of their own and he won’t play the same way they do.
You release your taxes and you show me the last time you gave up half your pay to help unfortunates get into college then I’ll look at trump. No deal? I bet not.
i wonder if the squad will be holding satanic rituals tommorow night?
Poor HER! I am sad………but maybe she will be voted out November 3rd and that will fix her snot nosed cry baby attitude.
Another beer here BAR_KEEP!
When Alexandria Obviously Communist donates her entire salary to charity or to stuff like the National Park Service then I’ll listen to her whine about Trump. Until then the best thing she can do is shut up and go back to serving drinks in some bar. Maybe she’s good at that.
AOC is a disgrace and reflection of the individuals embracing her. Unless we awaken, our government will succumb to the folks who are on a path to destroying our great nation. Her constituents, many illegal or recent immigrants contribute little to nothing to our country, but excel at obtaining every entitlement they can grab at the expense of the American taxpayer. Time to end these giveaways. Either they support themselves or leave our country. Even learning English is a problem for most of them. We are forced pay for their translators and listen to prompts on the telephone to get connected to an English speaking individual. We are reaping what we sowed, tragic but true. Many remain illiterate after 12 years of public school and now demand free college.
Why does the media give this moron so much face time ?
She’ll make sure you never have a job. She IS the job killer.