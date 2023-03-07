Biden said he would not send American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. He said it in January, and he said it again in February. Now, a report out from NBC shows that Ukrainian pilots are in the US to learn how to fly these high-tech military planes.

Biden previously promised that US Abrams tanks would not be sent to Ukraine, and that has been reveresed. And on February 24, 2022, Biden told the American people that “Our forces are not going to fight in Ukraine.”

He backed down on his promise to not send tanks, actions by the military are indicating that he’s going to do an about-face on the promise to not send F-16s. How soon before the promise to not waste American lives in a foreign border war is broken as well?

On January 30, Biden spoke off the cuff to reporters outside the White House. When he was asked if the US would send the fighter planes that Zelensky was demanding, Biden said “No.” When asked the same question in February, Biden said Zelensky “doesn’t need F-16s now,” going on to say “I am ruling it out for now.”

Fast forward to 10 days later and it turns out that Ukrainian pilots are being trained in how to use the planes they “don’t need.” NBC sourced unnamed congressional officials and a senior US official when reporting that “The Ukrainians’ skills are being evaluated on simulators at a U.S. military base in Tucson, Arizona, the officials said, and they may soon be joined by more of their fellow pilots.”

In January, a US official told reporters that Abrams tanks would not be sent o Ukraine, but by January 25, Biden announced that 31 Abrams tanks would be sent to Ukraine. “Today,” Biden began, “I’m announcing that the United States will be sending thirty-one Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the equivalent of one Ukrainian battalion.”

He said at the time that this was “not an offensive threat to Russia,” but that the move to arm Ukraine with the world’s most powerful military equipment was “about freedom, freedom for Ukraine, freedom everywhere.”

On March 11, 2022, Biden said that sending in planes and tanks manned with American servicemen and women would start World War III.

“But, look,” he said, “the idea—the idea that we’re going to send in offensive equipment and have planes and tanks and trains going in with American pilots and American crews, just understand—and don’t kid yourself, no matter what you all say—that’s called ‘World War III.’ Okay?”

He specifically stated that the US would be fighting a proxy war with Russia, but would not directly engage. “We will not fight a war against Russia and Ukraine. Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War Three. Something we must strive to prevent.”

The administration said the US would not be sending tanks, yet now we are. Biden said we would not be sending F-16s, though now preparations to train Ukrainian pilots in how to fly them is decidely underway.

Biden said at the start of the conflict that US forces would not be fighting in Ukraine. “Our forces are not and will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” Biden said unequivocally.

Military personnel are on the ground in Ukraine, showing Zelensky’s forces how to operate tanks and providing coordinates for Patriot Missiles that Ukraine is using to take out Russian targets.

Zelensky has already attacked Americans who don’t want to give more to Ukraine. At every step of the way—from $200 billion in funds and weapons to gaining access to the most high-tech military equipment the US has to offer—Zelensky has gotten his way.

No one wants to hear it, least of all Joe Biden, but as the war escalates in Ukraine, powered by US and NATO weapons, the US will be faced with the decision of whether or not to send our citizens to fight in yet another foreign war.

How long before Biden reverses course on his promise to not send US troops to Ukraine, and instead opts to start, as he said it would, World War III?

© Copyright 2023 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.