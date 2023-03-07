A suspected Antifa activist charged with domestic terrorism over riots in Atlanta is an attorney for the hard-left Southern Poverty Law Center.
Thomas Webb Jurgens, 28, is one of 23 people who were detained after violent clashes between police and protesters at the construction site for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Others include serial protesters, a former school teacher and a young dancer who recently turned to activism.
Fireworks and Molotov cocktails were used to attack police and destroy construction equipment and machinery during the riots on Sunday. Activists have spent months staging demonstrations against the police facility which they dub ‘Cop City’.
Jurgens joined the SPLC in September 2021 and worked on its Economic Justice Project, according to his LinkedIn page. He has also worked as an assistant public defender and a legal intern at a US attorney’s office in Florida. The Florida Bar’s website lists him as a current SPLC lawyer.
— Read more at the Daily Mail
Antifa should be labeled what it is — a hate group
In June 2020, the Southern Poverty Law Center posted an article entitled, “Designating Antifa as domestic terrorist organization is dangerous, threatens civil liberties.”
The organization that supposedly tracks extremism in America dismissed the idea that Antifa was a threat to anyone.
The “anti-fascists” are “broad, community-based” and “represent a large spectrum of the political left.” “Individuals loosely affiliated with Antifa are typically involved in skirmishes and property crimes at demonstrations across the country,” the article hand waves.
— Read more at the NY Post
Maximum sentence
There are federal laws against transporting a firearm across state lines to commit a crime. Fire works are firearms so bust them as big as it gets. as if it were a fully automatic weapon, or missles with multiple warheads aimed at our police. Lock them up and throw away the key, and investigate who financed their travel and hotel expenses, and what source of woke higher education needs to be financially held as a co-conspirator.
IF they were conservatives who traveled to ontario last year, for that trucker protest, you just KNOW WE’d already know who was financing them, and the penalties THEY WOULD BE facing..
BUT since the leftists in charge, CARE NOT about antifa (too many fully and WILLINGLY fail to acknowledge they exist), THEY WON’T ever investigate jack squat..
They are paid terrorist
AND THOSE Paying them are terrorists too!
Where does SLPC get off being the arbiter of who or which organization is a threat to civil liberties? They are a cover organization for all the terrorist groups that have benn ravishing the nation for years. It certainly hasn’t done anything in the manner of upholding the laws or about poverty in the south!
They should be the ones designated a terrorist organization and a thrat to democracy.
“Fireworks and Molotov cocktails were used to attack police and destroy construction equipment and machinery during the riots on Sunday. Activists have spent months staging demonstrations against the police facility which they dub ‘Cop City’.”
The organization (FBI) that supposedly tracks extremism in America dismissed the idea that Antifa was a threat to anyone.
“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.” Attorney General William Barr also remarked that Antifa was present at some of the protests. “There is clearly some high degree of organization involved at some of these events and coordinated tactics that we are seeing,” he said, “Some of it relates to antifa, some of it relates to groups that act very much like antifa.” Barr described Antifa’s tactics as a “new form of urban guerrilla warfare”.
“Other officials, such as Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray, later pushed back, instead characterizing Antifa as “a movement or an ideology” rather than an organized group.
Because for a good decade or more, MOST of the left, has USED THE SPLC to designate ANYTHING conservative as a hate group.. Ergo, the left, ALWAYS FOLLOWS what the SPLC says.
Wake up GOP, this is a terrorist group. Declare them as such
“A loose association of anarchist hellions known as Antifascist Action, better known as Antifa. While these vandals wantonly destroy property and assault bystanders and police, the press has buried its head in the sands in order to deny the involvement of Antifa or even the existence of it as an organization.
Even if the GOP DID, its the Dept of JUST US, who would have to act on it, AND WE ALL KNOW that won’t happen as long as Mayorkas is in charge.
They are the spoiled kids of attorneys, school principals, and other well-educated parents. I know at least three who have participated in protests and they get at least some of their condescending attitudes from their parents.
Throw them in jail for at least one year. They will regret one year lost at their ages.
IN That case, i say punish the PARENT(S) AS well!
Deport these paid terrorists
I prefer a good ole fashioned, hanging, drawing and quartering.. IN the public square.
Kemp needs to get a lid on this! In the “Old South”, 40 years ago, something like this would never have happened. A police academy should not be a rallying point for Commie revolutionaries. The Libs have tossed out every excuse in the book for why they think this should not be built, including Defund the Police, Preserving Nature, saving Ancient Indian Lands. If they succeed in stopping this police training center, their next crusade will be getting rid of military bases in Georgia.
The left seems to always be soft on (real) crime, but hard on those who stand up for old fashioned traditional values (conservatives). It’s a two tiered system of justice. BLATANTLY hypocritical, designed to advance their own nepharious purposes of destroying our country.
Time to throw the book at them, clean up the streets, and teach our young people respect for others, hard work and the blessings of living in the greatest country this world has ever know (leftist BRATS need to learn some gratitude!)