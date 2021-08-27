Among the greatest misconceptions of the two terms of Barack Obama was that he was “inept” and “ineffectual” in his office. Such an assessment gravely misinterpreted and underestimated his real agenda, and the degree to which he purposefully carried it out. Were Obama merely guilty of incompetence, he might have occasionally gotten something right, even if purely by accident. Yet the pattern was far too consistent and far too horrendous, to be unintentional. It was much more pernicious and sinister, eventually proving to be thoroughly deliberate.

Obama hated America all his life, and once at the epicenter of power, he was very focused on carrying out his plan, which was to wreak as much destruction on the nation as he possibly could. Such a claim may sound outlandish and “conspiratorial,” except that when one reviews his major policy decisions, his defining actions and orders, and his list of those who were “in” in contrast to those who were “out,” it is impossible to reach any other conclusion. Obama waged an insidious war on America from within. And his track record of “success” is both detestable and undeniable.

Ever since the Biden Cabal usurped the Executive Branch, our Nation has suffered a virtual rerun of those appalling Obama years. Many Americans are castigating Joe Biden for his lack of good judgment, his dementia, and his general “unfitness” for office. And while these are all true, they entirely miss the point. Yes, Ol’ Joe is clearly incapable of fulfilling the duties of the Nation’s Executive. But it is wholly misguided to accept any suggestion that he holds office legitimately. And it is beyond question that he has not been calling the shots on any issue, either now or at any time in the past.

From behind the scenes, the Biden Cabal has been completely in control of making the big decisions and implementing the agenda all along. And more than once, a bungled Biden statement was later amended by “The White House,” inarguably proving that someone else has the last word. Just who comprises that shadowy group is indeed a question of concern and speculation. Over time however, an ugly but familiar pattern is emerging.

Immediately upon Ol’ Joe stumbling through the Oath, and up the steps to the Oval Office, the Biden Cabal began rescinding major successful policies initiated by President Trump. From the Keystone Pipeline, to the southern border wall, mainstays of President Trump’s tenure were targeted and revoked. Consistently, whether in border communities or at gas pumps across the land, Americans directly suffered as a consequence. The ugly parallels to the Obama years have been piling up ever since.

In light of this, the horrendous suffering and death of innocent Afghanis, Americans, and others caught in the Afghanistan nightmare during the past few weeks should surprise no one. It was all clearly preventable, if that had ever been the intention. Somewhere lurking within the Biden Cabal, an anti-American, anti-Israel, pro-islam collaborator is at work. The abominations and slaughter being perpetrated against the people of Afghanistan by the Taliban were as predictable as the atrocities committed throughout the Middle East by all the other islamic terrorists who rampaged during the Obama years.

The added outrage of billions of dollars in American military assets, now in the hands of the Taliban, makes absolutely no sense whatsoever, until one considers how thoroughly Obama sold out the security of the entire region with his nuclear “deal” with Iran, whereby he accepted the word of crazed islamist theocrats that they wouldn’t devote their recourses to building an atom bomb. Worse yet, in return for that empty promise, he handed over billions of dollars in hard currency to help them finance their “peaceful research.”

Once again, the Middle-East is in flames, having to deal with the nearly eradicated Taliban, along with a resurgence of ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and its agenda of murderous aggression throughout the region. During the Obama years, ISIS had virtually free reign to create havoc and commit mayhem. Furthermore, the Obama Administration was diligent to refer to it not as ISIS, but always as ISIL, which was a deferential term connoting its influence over not just Syria, but “Levant,” expanding its presumed domain.

At the same time, Obama did his best to behave in a subservient manner to other islamist leaders, bowing to them in public meetings, in a fawning show for them. Initially, some presumed such reprehensible actions to be on account of his lack of proper preparation for office. But the inane behavior was repeated, eventually proving that it was no accident. It was not Obama who was being demeaned by his groveling acts, it was America.

In summary, as a direct consequence of Biden Cabal policy, American standing on the world scene has been trashed. Potentially thousands of Christians and other Westerners in Afghanistan are facing hardship and death, which was totally preventable. Afghani nationals who sided with the West during the past twenty years are being directly targeted for retribution. The horrific consequences they face will be held up throughout the Middle East as a warning to any others who might consider rising out of the medieval squalor and oppression of the islamists by allying with the West. And thousands of military age young Afghani men, claiming to be “refugees,” are being dispersed throughout the non-muslim world, even including the United States.

Only a year ago, Arab nations were signing peace treaties with Israel. Stability, security and freedom were on the rise throughout that part of the globe, and such nightmarish entities as the Taliban were barely surviving in the shadows and caves. Our side should never let the leftist apologists try to dodge direct culpability for the tragedy and horror that is now unfolding. Nor should we hesitate to “connect the dots” as to who is ultimately responsible. Islamist monsters slaughtering Americans. Doesn’t this feel like the Obama years all over again?

—

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.