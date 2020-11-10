Joe Biden’s controversial son Hunter was by his side on Saturday night as the president-elect thanked America for sending him back to the White House.

Hunter, 50, appeared on stage after his father finished speaking, carrying his seven-month-old son, reportedly named Beau, after his late brother.

He was accompanied by his South African-born wife Melissa, 34, who he married in May 2019 – six days after they met.

Hunter’s presence on stage caused surprise: the businessman has not been seen in public in months, and has been lying low amid a frenzy of speculation about his business dealings.

