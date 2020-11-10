Joe Biden’s controversial son Hunter was by his side on Saturday night as the president-elect thanked America for sending him back to the White House.
Hunter, 50, appeared on stage after his father finished speaking, carrying his seven-month-old son, reportedly named Beau, after his late brother.
He was accompanied by his South African-born wife Melissa, 34, who he married in May 2019 – six days after they met.
Hunter’s presence on stage caused surprise: the businessman has not been seen in public in months, and has been lying low amid a frenzy of speculation about his business dealings.
In 1 Kings 1, we see Adonijah the son of David, and the brother of Solomon from a different mother, proclaiming himself king. David was still alive, but Adonijah considered him a “lame duck”. He got his friends together and had a big party. It was a grand old time.
Solomon’s mother came before David and said, My lord, thou swarest by the LORD thy God unto thine handmaid, saying, Assuredly Solomon thy son shall reign after me, and he shall sit upon my throne. And now, behold, Adonijah reigneth; and now, my lord the king, thou knowest it not.
David grew angry and demanded that Solomon be crowned king over all Israel while David was still alive.
Solomon ended up king. Adonijah is a footnote and I had to look up his name. God knows who should be President and who exalted himself out of turn.
Why lay low, were they afraid someone might ask him what flavor ice cream he favored ? Or any of the other hard hitting questions they asked his pretender-in-chief father.