The House Judiciary Committee is expected to consider legislation Wednesday that would strengthen gun control laws in the wake of a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, the committee said Tuesday.

The combination of several bills is collectively known as the Protecting Our Kids Act and was introduced by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

“In the last 2 weeks, 31 people have been murdered and another 20 injured at the hands of two 18-year-olds legally armed with semiautomatic assault rifles. It is time for Congress to act,” Nadler wrote on Twitter, referring to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, as well as the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.

This comes after President Joe Biden earlier Tuesday promised to meet with members of Congress on gun policy, one week after the school shooting at Robb Elementary School left 21 people dead.

“I will meet with the Congress on guns, I promise you,” Biden told reporters.

The legislation would “provide for an increased age limit on the purchase of certain firearms, prevent gun trafficking, modernize the prohibition on untraceable firearms, encourage the safe storage of firearms, and for other purposes.”

Any legislation passing the House would then advance to the Senate and require 60 votes to pass.

If passed, it would increase the purchase age for semi-automatic rifles and ban the import, sale and possession of high-capacity magazines. The legislation would also establish requirements, regulating firearm storage on residential premises.

