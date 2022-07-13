PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola homeowner will not be charged after firing an AK-47 style rifle at three men accused of home invasion.

Officials have identified two of the men who they’re looking for as Antonio Dean Jr. and Da’Torrance Hackworth.

The suspects are accused of breaking into a house on Pinestead Road just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7. One of them had a gun, while another suspect took the homeowner’s gun when it fell on the floor, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chip Simmons. The homeowner then got another gun from a back room and started firing it and the suspects ran away.

Shortly after the home invasion, a call came in about a man shot in the head. That man has not been identified as a suspect yet. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said his deputies went to interview him.

“The stories that he’s giving us…as to how he got shot in the head are inconsistent at best,” said Simmons. “In short, we don’t believe him. So what we’re looking at is to determine if this is the third person involved.”

This is being investigated as a Stand Your Ground case, so the homeowner will not be charged because of self-defense.

