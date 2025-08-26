(The Center Square) – In response to allegations that Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department manipulated its crime data, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is launching an investigation.

Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., says the committee is launching the investigation following “disturbing allegations” after a whistleblower came forward “suggesting” leadership within MPD “deliberately manipulated crime data.”

In a letter to MPD Chief of Police Pamela Smith, Comer noted that the department “recently entered into a settlement over allegations that senior officials falsified D.C. crime statistics to reported crime rates.” In response, the committee requests documents and transcribed interviews with district commanders within the department.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating disturbing allegations that DC crime data is inaccurate and intentionally manipulated, potentially at the direction of Metropolitan Police Department leadership. MPD has a duty under federal and local law to accurately report crime to the public. However, in May, MPD placed Third District Commander Michael Pulliam on administrative leave following allegations that he altered crime reports,” Comer wrote.

The chairman claims that the whistleblower, who informed the committee, has direct knowledge of internal operations and “crime data discussions” within the department.

“According to the whistleblower, while MPD took action against a single District Commander, the issue potentially affects all seven patrol districts, as MPD leadership allegedly instructed Commanders to routinely downgrade charges to artificially lower District crime statistics,” according to the committee. “The whistleblower stated this manipulation is accomplished by supervisors—with only a cursory understanding of the facts and circumstances of the crime—ignoring the judgement of patrol officers who actually interviewed witnesses and collected evidence by recommending reduced charges.”

President Donald Trump and his administration have received backlash from district leadership, Democrats, and the media for declaring a crime emergency in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 11, resulting in the president deploying the National Guard and stepping up patrols by several federal law enforcement agencies.

Critics of the president standby the data in question that violent crime in the district has dropped 35% between 2023 and 2024, according to MPD, while reporting that property crimes were down 11% between 2023 and 2024. The same data showed a 15% reduction in crime between 2023 and 2024.

During Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement, the president pointed to several examples of violence, including former Trump administration official Mike Gill, who was shot and killed in D.C. as part of a carjacking spree in 2024.

In addition, the White House released a fact sheet showing the district’s 2024 murder rate per 100,000 in comparison to other nations’ capitals. America led the pack, nearly double second-place Bogota, Columbia, followed by Mexico City, Mexico and Islamabad, Pakistan.

Since Aug. 11, the D.C. Police Union has calculated major decreases in crimes since “Liberation Day,” including 83% drops in carjackings, 46% decreases in robberies, 22% drops in violent crime, 21% decreases in car theft, and 6% drops in property crime. The group adds that there has been an 8% reduction in crime overall.

Following the president’s “Liberation Day” announcement, Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser clapped back, reiterating MPD’s crime data. She defended the district, saying she believes the president’s “view of D.C. is shaped by his COVID-era experience during his first term.”

On Monday, prior to the president signing executive orders moving to end cashless bail in the district, he noted it had been 11 days without a homicide.