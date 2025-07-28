(The Center Square) – As Congress heads into August, conflicts and scandals are poised to derail a seemingly quiet end to the summer in Washington, with the investigations into and debates about former President Joe Biden’s mental decline, Jeffrey Epstein and Russiagate just heating up.

The investigation into Biden’s mental and physical fitness continues, with more witnesses expected to appear before the House Oversight Committee in the coming week.

So far, three witnesses, including Annie Tomasini, who served as an assistant to the former president and deputy director of Oval Office Operations, former First Lady Jill Biden’s chief of staff, Anthony Bernal, and Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician – all pleaded their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

The committee may have had a breakthrough on Thursday when Ron Klain, who served as former President Joe Biden’s chief of staff during the first half of Biden’s presidency, testified in a marathon hearing. Unlike the other witnesses, Klain appeared voluntarily.

Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax Friday that Klain answered every question, admitting that Biden’s “memory had deteriorated a little bit” and “wasn’t as sharp” in the lead up to the former president dropping out of the race for reelection. However, Comer added that Klain told the committee that he believed Biden was still competent to lead.

Comer added that the investigation has been easier by the number of Biden aides and staffers “writing books” or mentioned in tell-all’s regarding the former president, including a book written by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, “Original Sin,” which the congressman quoted as claiming, “Five people were running the country, and Joe Biden was at best a senior member of the board.”

During Comer’s interview, he segued into another ongoing investigation gripping the nation, the Epstein files. The congressman announced on Thursday that he has issued a subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell for a deposition, which will occur at the federal prison in Tallahassee, Fla., where the former close associate of Epstein is being held. Comer said the subpoena is issued for Aug. 11.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche spent two days, Thursday and Friday, interviewing Maxwell, adding that the Department of Justice will release information regarding the interview “at the appropriate time.”

Comer also announced that the committee is preparing to subpoena more individuals, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to uncover more on the Epstein case. Those listed include big names, spanning multiple presidential administrations, such as James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions and Alberto Gonzales.

As President Donald Trump was preparing to leave on an overseas trip to Scotland Friday, he was asked if he had considered pardoning Maxwell to get her to talk. The president didn’t appear to rule the possibility out.

“I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I have not thought about,” Trump told reporters.

Questions continue to swirl around Trump’s involvement with Epstein as the Wall Street Journal is doubling down on claims that the president was included in a book of messages for the late, disgraced financier’s 50th birthday, reportedly compiled by Maxwell.

Senior Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner is showing no signs of backing down, holding Trump and his administration accountable for not disclosing files on the Epstein case. Warner claims that the latest, emerging scandal accusing former President Barack Obama of “manufacturing” intelligence information that the Trump campaign and Russia colluded on influencing the 2016 presidential campaign is merely a means to be a distraction from the Epstein files.

Warner took aim at Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who appeared at a White House press briefing Wednesday, highlighting the explosive claims against Obama, accusing the administration of engaging in a “coup” to undermine the election.

“Tulsi Gabbard has been on the outs with Trump since she undermined him on Iran intelligence. So it’s no surprise she’s doing everything she can to help him distract from Epstein files. But America isn’t looking away,” Warner posted on X.

It would appear the latest scandals may be causing a distraction and potential delays in implementing the president’s agenda, including the confirmation of over 100 presidential appointees. Trump has been urging Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., to cancel the August recess and confirm his nominations.