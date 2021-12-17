The House January 6th Inquisition acknowledged Wednesday that it doctored a text message between former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Rep. Jim Jordan.
On Monday, Rep. Adam Schiff, the head of the House Intelligence Committee, showed a graphic during a hearing on communications between Meadows and others, including Jordan, the Epoch Times reports. The graphic was displayed while the committee discussed whether to hold Meadows in criminal contempt.
The graphic boasted the title “Lawmaker Text to Meadows.”
The message was presented as follows: “On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all.”
“You can see why this is so critical to ask Mr. Meadows about,” Schiff said. “About a lawmaker suggesting that the former vice president simply throw out votes that he unilaterally deems unconstitutional in order to overturn a presidential election and subvert the will of the American people.”
The message, however, was actually a direct quote from former Department of Defense Inspector General Joseph Schmitz. The text included an attachment of Schmitz’s determination that Pence could object to electoral votes from states.
Additionally, the message was edited to cut off the rest of the sentence, which read: “in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence.”
A spokesman for the Inquisition confirmed to the Epoch Times that the message was altered.
“The select committee on Monday created and provided Representative Schiff a graphic to use during the business meeting quoting from a text message from ‘a lawmaker’ to Mr. Meadows,” the spokesman said.
“In the graphic, the period at the end of that sentence was added inadvertently,” the spokesman added. “The Select Committee is responsible for and regrets the error.”
The post House Jan. 6 Inquisition Confirms Rep. Schiff Presented Doctored Text Message Between Meadows, Rep. Jordan appeared first on Human Events.
Only because is they got caught and couldn’t blame someone else. If the Democrats could blame someone else they would have. As this is the standard practice of dishonorable, dishonest Democrats.
““In the graphic, the period at the end of that sentence was added inadvertently,” the spokesman added. “The Select Committee is responsible for and regrets the error.”
If the period was added inadvertently, then why did the Democrats delete the remainder of the sentence after the period??
Are we really all that surprised?
Revelation 22:19
King James Version
” And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.”
Article 1; January 6th Revelation;
And if any Schiffty Schiff shall take away from the words of the book of his testimony, THE PEOPLE shall take away his personal freedoms, his part in our government, based in the once Christian city named after Washington, and his Constitutional Article 1 Section 6 protections shall be revoked based upon his obvious treason that resulted in the massive breach of American Peace.
“shall in all Cases, except Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace, be privileged from Arrest during their Attendance at the Session of their respective Houses, and in going to and returning from the same; and for any Speech or Debate in either House, they shall not be questioned in any other Place.
Schiff broke it, now he owns it.
“I’ll take ‘THINGS YOU WON’T SEE ON CNN’ for $1000, Alex”.
Ever wonder why the Left lies so much? Where does it all come from?
John 8:44 “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.”
Anyone who cares about the truth CANNOT be a leftist by definition, and should with all his strength fight against their cause.
(BTW, the source of truth? John 14:6 “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”)
“In the graphic, the period at the end of that sentence was added inadvertently,” the spokesman added. “The Select Committee is responsible for and regrets the error.”
“Regrets the error”—BS. This skunk, along with Nadler and company, masterminded their own Russia collusion investigation held in the basement of the Capitol while he loudly claimed to have damning evidence on Trump. We’re still waiting to see that, Mr Schiff. He is an underhanded, deceitful snake in the grass who is an incorrigible liar. The word “regret” isn’t even in his dictionary.
Thank the democrats for doing the job of invalidating any output from this kangaroo court. The reason I say thank the dems is because the cowardly RINOs, and that is MOST republicans, don’t have the intelligence to move forward as a party nor do they possess the strength of character to stand up against the attempt to trash our democracy. Note that both democrat and republican are not capitalized. That is because I no longer have anything but contempt for both parties.