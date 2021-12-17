President Biden sounded like he’d been watching “Game of Thrones” as he warned Thursday that the unvaccinated “will soon overwhelm” US hospitals and vaccine refusers will experience “a winter of severe illness and death.”
“It’s here now and it’s spreading and it’s going to increase,” Biden said of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 at the White House, seated near his chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“For [the] unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death — the unvaccinated, for themselves, their families and the hospitals they will soon overwhelm,” Biden said.
“Go get boosted if you’d had your first two shots. If you haven’t, go get your first shot. It’s time, it’s time — it’s past time,” Biden said.
– Read more at the NY Post.
G7 brands Omicron ‘biggest threat to global public health’ before Biden issues grim warning of a ‘winter of illness and death’ for the unvaccinated: Study claims variant is ‘markedly resistant’ to shots
Health ministers from G7 nations met on Thursday and concluded that the Omicron variant was the ‘biggest current threat to global public health’ after Columbia University researchers found the variant was noticeably resistant to vaccines and even a third booster might not fully protect against it, as President Joe Biden warned of a ‘winter of severe illness and death’ for those who were refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Britain’s health secretary, Sajid Javid, chaired the meeting of his G7 counterparts – a discussion between the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan as well as the U.K.
The ministers, according to a British statement after the meeting, emphasized the importance of equitable access to diagnostics, genome sequencing, vaccines and therapeutics to monitor and counter the threat from the variant.
The meeting came as Biden issued a stark warning about the risks the Omicron variant poses to the unvaccinated in particular, as the nation braces for a steep escalation in cases amid an expected surge in hospitalizations.
‘It’s here, it’s spreading and it’s going to increase,’ Biden said on Thursday afternoon.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
“Biden Warns Unvaccinated Of ‘Winter Of Illness And Death’”
Then exactly WHY is this corrupt, treasonous puppet president **** Joe Biden importing multi-millions of disease infected unvaccinated illegal immigrants and secretly shipping them around the U.S.??
And who is actually still listening to this feeble minded old man in the White House?
The real TRUTH will usually be the total opposite of whatever dementia Biden says!
“The unvaccinated will soon overwhelm US hospitals and vaccine refusers”, ,,just like Joe’s uninformed and misinformed voters overwhelmed the 2020 election of socialist control refusers,,,also followed by winters of severe illness and death, and heating bills and gasoline that are higher than your mortgage payments.
“‘It’s here, it’s spreading and it’s going to increase,’ Biden said on Thursday afternoon.”,,,,,,,plagiarized from “We’re here, and we’re Queer, and we’re filled with existential fear.”
“Their temptations, hidden snares, often take us unawares.
And our hearts are made to bleed for their thoughtless word and deeds,
And we wonder why the tests, when they come to take our best.”
Joe is pushing these vaccines as if he is getting paid the usual 10% kickback from each shot government pays for you to get…. No surprises here as the Virus continues to work to enrich they of the Democrat party in cash and positions of power.
“For [the] unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death — the unvaccinated, for themselves, their families and the hospitals they will soon overwhelm,” Biden said.
And the fear becomes more dire—more ominous—more dreadful. The more severe the imagined threat, the more control they hope to gain.
to biden & fauci,
STOP CONCOCTING & SPREADING DISEASES ON US!!! I will not take a vaccine from the very ones who created the virus. Duuuuh!
Another reason the Chinese and Russian created vaccines are NOT working and COIVD is spreading like wildfire in places like Ukraine and east Europe.
Dementia Joe, along with the rest of the tools in governments around the world keep spreading this Omicron crraapp. “Going to be catastrophic,” don’t fly, don’t do crowds, don’t hug your grandkids, don’t celebrate in congregate situations, don’t, don’t don’t. Yet, if one listens to the ‘real’ doctors, the ones with boots on the ground, dealing with all of this, Omicron seems to be outpacing, maybe even replacing Delta, and Omicron results in much more mild and non-life threatening symptoms. I’ve read where Omicron, thus far, has put only a very few people in hospitals, and only one person has died from it in the entire world.
Just yesterday I read several articles about the mildness of Omicron. Then Joe comes out with a forecast of a Winter of Death??
He’s going to be so disappointed if any of the unvaccinated live till spring.