President Biden sounded like he’d been watching “Game of Thrones” as he warned Thursday that the unvaccinated “will soon overwhelm” US hospitals and vaccine refusers will experience “a winter of severe illness and death.”

“It’s here now and it’s spreading and it’s going to increase,” Biden said of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 at the White House, seated near his chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“For [the] unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death — the unvaccinated, for themselves, their families and the hospitals they will soon overwhelm,” Biden said.

“Go get boosted if you’d had your first two shots. If you haven’t, go get your first shot. It’s time, it’s time — it’s past time,” Biden said.

G7 brands Omicron ‘biggest threat to global public health’ before Biden issues grim warning of a ‘winter of illness and death’ for the unvaccinated: Study claims variant is ‘markedly resistant’ to shots

Health ministers from G7 nations met on Thursday and concluded that the Omicron variant was the ‘biggest current threat to global public health’ after Columbia University researchers found the variant was noticeably resistant to vaccines and even a third booster might not fully protect against it, as President Joe Biden warned of a ‘winter of severe illness and death’ for those who were refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Britain’s health secretary, Sajid Javid, chaired the meeting of his G7 counterparts – a discussion between the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan as well as the U.K.

The ministers, according to a British statement after the meeting, emphasized the importance of equitable access to diagnostics, genome sequencing, vaccines and therapeutics to monitor and counter the threat from the variant.

The meeting came as Biden issued a stark warning about the risks the Omicron variant poses to the unvaccinated in particular, as the nation braces for a steep escalation in cases amid an expected surge in hospitalizations.

‘It’s here, it’s spreading and it’s going to increase,’ Biden said on Thursday afternoon.

