(The Center Square) – A large group of pro-Palestinian protesters entered a government building on Capitol Hill Wednesday demanding a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Video from inside the Cannon Office Building in Washington D.C. showed potentially hundreds of protesters chanting and holding signs that read “ceasefire.”

A much larger group of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the congressional building.

At least three protesters were arrested inside the Cannon Office Building after Capitol Police said they assaulted police officers, authorities said. Capitol Police were also in the process of closing roads in the area.

Fox News reported that Capitol Police said such protests are not allowed in Capitol office buildings and officers are working to remove the protesters.

The Cannon Building is the oldest congressional office building in D.C., according to a federal government website. It was completed in 1908. It is used to host Congressional hearings.

The protests follow an Oct. 7 sneak attack on Israel more than a week ago carried out by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and Israel’s retaliatory response. Similar protests have been held throughout the country in the past week.

More than 1,200 Israelis were killed in the terrorist attack; and at least 31 U.S. citizens in Israel also were killed. Americans also are believed to be part of a group of more than 100 who were kidnapped by Hamas and taken into Gaza, which borders Israel.