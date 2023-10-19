(The Center Square) – A large group of pro-Palestinian protesters entered a government building on Capitol Hill Wednesday demanding a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
Video from inside the Cannon Office Building in Washington D.C. showed potentially hundreds of protesters chanting and holding signs that read “ceasefire.”
A much larger group of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the congressional building.
At least three protesters were arrested inside the Cannon Office Building after Capitol Police said they assaulted police officers, authorities said. Capitol Police were also in the process of closing roads in the area.
Fox News reported that Capitol Police said such protests are not allowed in Capitol office buildings and officers are working to remove the protesters.
The Cannon Building is the oldest congressional office building in D.C., according to a federal government website. It was completed in 1908. It is used to host Congressional hearings.
The protests follow an Oct. 7 sneak attack on Israel more than a week ago carried out by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and Israel’s retaliatory response. Similar protests have been held throughout the country in the past week.
More than 1,200 Israelis were killed in the terrorist attack; and at least 31 U.S. citizens in Israel also were killed. Americans also are believed to be part of a group of more than 100 who were kidnapped by Hamas and taken into Gaza, which borders Israel.
Insurrectionists ? Will they be treated as the J6th protesters were treated ???
Oh hell no….. Well not unless they are a Republican MAGA supporter, then they might be.
Will they defend , protect and cover for the October 18 foreign insurrectionists who carry Middle East flags of loyalty, while continuing to pursue and prosecute, and jail January 6th patriots who entered the house of THE PEOPLE bearing the stars and stripes? It is now obvious that in the case of Democrat party leadership, power corrupts and absolute power has corrupted absolutely. Tell me who your friends are and I’ll tell you what you are. In the case of the Democrats too many are squads of Tlaib propagandists unfit to sit in the House of THE PEOPLE, let alone act as sources of inspiration for the Washington political terrorists who embolden and financially redistribute American money and blood from American innocence to the Hamas guilty. If the Democrats do not silence the squad and disempower their traitorous deceptions, then they need to stand aside and let American patriots do to them what the Jews are about to do to those who prey on and fund their own American innocent. Had Carter taken off the head of the Iranian snake back when, it would not be alive today to continue to breed the baby rattlers that populate the middle east deserts and now attempt to populate their terroism here in the USA.