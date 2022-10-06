Watch your mouth, Joe!

President Biden stunned viewers of a Hurricane Ian recovery briefing Wednesday by saying into a hot mic that “no one f—s with a Biden” shortly after he told devastated residents of southwest Florida that he can commiserate due to a minor house fire that destroyed an “awful lot” of his own home almost 20 years ago.

The 79-year-old president made the unexpected vulgar remark about family loyalty to Fort Myers Mayor Ray Murphy after taking several questions from reporters.

