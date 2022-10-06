Watch your mouth, Joe!
President Biden stunned viewers of a Hurricane Ian recovery briefing Wednesday by saying into a hot mic that “no one f—s with a Biden” shortly after he told devastated residents of southwest Florida that he can commiserate due to a minor house fire that destroyed an “awful lot” of his own home almost 20 years ago.
The 79-year-old president made the unexpected vulgar remark about family loyalty to Fort Myers Mayor Ray Murphy after taking several questions from reporters.
— Read more at the NY Post
BIDEN: "No one f**ks with a Biden…" pic.twitter.com/o1dGkNryKs
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 5, 2022
So, I guess the ‘safari’ dude and the grifter Biden are going to spoon tonight!
king biden and his court of fools will make america suffer just like his hero jimmy carter did with no gas and inflation.
no jobs and a destroyed military.
I used to call him Paulie Walnuts when he was VP. Glad to see that hasn’t changed even in his demented state of mind.
‘No One F–Ks With A Biden’
This may be true right now, but once this corrupt puppet president gets evicted from the White House, when Joe won’t be able to pardon his corrupt son Hunter Biden. Things hopefully will be different. With Hunter Biden and Joe Biden in prison.
Sad to say, Scruffy, but it will never happen. No Democrat President would ever entertain such a prosecution, and other than Trump, (or maybe DeSantis) no Republican President has the balls to prosecute a senile, likely nursing home patient. The Swamp is too big and too deep. The best we can hope for is that Republicans take the House next month, thereby putting a Republican Speaker third in line and impeachment of both Joe and Kamala!