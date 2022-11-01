Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts granted a stay, temporarily blocking former President Trump from having to turn over his tax records to Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Trump and his legal team on Monday filed asking the Supreme Court to block the release of his tax records.

The House Ways and Means Committee first requested six years of Trump’s tax returns in 2019.

— Read more at Fox News

Chief Justice Roberts Pauses Handover of Trump Tax Returns to House Panel

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee.

Roberts’ order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.

Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

— Read more at NewsMax