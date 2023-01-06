Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, the university announced Thursday.
“I have had the great pleasure of knowing Hillary personally for three decades, since her early days as first lady of the United States,” Columbia president Lee C. Bollinger said in a press release Thursday. “Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching.”
Clinton said she is looking forward to the new roles, adding, “Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates personally with me.”
At SIPA, Clinton will work with Dean Keren Yarhi-MIlo on major initiatives for students during the 2023-2024 academic year. At CWP, Clinton will work with director Wafaa El-Sadr and deputy director Ira Katznelson to explore questions about renewing democracy and engaging young people and women around the world.
“We look forward to welcoming this extraordinarily accomplished global leader and passionate advocate for women, children, and social justice to Columbia World Projects. We are eager for her contributions to our efforts to advance rigorous scholarship and pursue sound policies and effective actions,” said El-Sadr.
In 2020 Clinton was named as the first female chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast.
