NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton is expected to speak next week at the New York state Democratic Party Convention as she seeks to raise her political profile ahead of the midterm elections.
The former first lady, U.S. senator and presidential candidate will appear on friendly turf at the gathering of state party insiders at a Times Square hotel on Feb. 17.
Empire State Democrats appear to be on a roll, having just enacted a new redistricted congressional map that is likely to give them a 22-4 edge over the GOP, up from the current 19-8 split and the biggest single gain of any state.
Clinton has mostly kept a low political profile since her stunning defeat to President Donald Trump in 2016, which ranks among the biggest upsets in American political history.
Although the former White House contender said she will not run for political office again, an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 11, 2022, alluded that “a perfect storm in the Democratic Party” could open new opportunities for Clinton.
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Hillary, please run for President again! The New World Order Bushes will vote for you, as will Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger!
The Democratic gift that keeps on giving.
More like The Democrat that keeps on TAKING!!!
I agree. I SEE NOTHING about her, that i would EVER CALL A ‘gift’.
The Comment that Could Be Made in regards to the democrat party and Hillary Clinton Being a Member of That Party , Groucho Marks Once had Said, ” I don’t Want To Be A Member Of A Club That Would Let Someone Like Me Join ( To Paraphrase Groucho’s Quote. )
The maven of Presidential meltdowns, who vaporized faster than the well-watered wicked witch of the west on election night, way too distraught to face THE PEOPLE to speech concede to the truth of her own self-inflicted failures, who hid in the New York woods for months too emotionally distraught to face the media music, now comes out of her groundhog hole to see if the winters of her own discontent have passed away for another sunshine resurrection of her own long shadows that will be cast again to darken the entire North American continent of political incontinence. Somebody please put on her adult diapers and put her back in the soiled crib where she belongs. Cry-babies make poor leaders and this child in an adult body is one blathering idiot, not worthy to lead a village or basket of her own educated social deplorables. Hillary speaks, and the democrat dogs just bark back,,,the ones who consistently return to her vomit, as a fool returns to his folly. Forget a house falling on this witch, maybe a glass ceiling or two would do the job.
I’m sure her campaign would look a lot like biden’s basement bunker campaign. The less you see her, the higher her approval numbers are.
Could it be true that she does not have any mirrors in her home? Probably because she can not look herself in face from all her Alinsky moves.
Hillary Clinton, Much like Barack H. Obama, Just Won’t Go Away any Time Soon , Soon enough F or Some In The democrat Party Elite I’m Sure But In Hillary Clinton’s Case Shes Got To Think About ” The Clinton Foundation and Stick With The democrat Party If The Foundation Wants To Be Able to Raise Funds.
AND You can bet, she’s STILL GOING TO get lots of dem voters supporting her.. JUST “because WHAMMMEN!”
Its Been Ru!mered That Donations zto Tje Climton Foundation Have Dried Up Since She s lost Her
Ability to Influence Important Elite democrats Anymore…….
satan always returns to where victory for evil won over decency.