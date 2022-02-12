NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton is expected to speak next week at the New York state Democratic Party Convention as she seeks to raise her political profile ahead of the midterm elections.

The former first lady, U.S. senator and presidential candidate will appear on friendly turf at the gathering of state party insiders at a Times Square hotel on Feb. 17.

Empire State Democrats appear to be on a roll, having just enacted a new redistricted congressional map that is likely to give them a 22-4 edge over the GOP, up from the current 19-8 split and the biggest single gain of any state.

Clinton has mostly kept a low political profile since her stunning defeat to President Donald Trump in 2016, which ranks among the biggest upsets in American political history.

Although the former White House contender said she will not run for political office again, an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 11, 2022, alluded that “a perfect storm in the Democratic Party” could open new opportunities for Clinton.

