A group of Republican Senators joined Sen. Marco Rubio to introduce the CRACK Act, which seeks to block government funding for pipes and other narcotic smoking devices.
“It is pure insanity to think the federal government would fund crack pipe distribution,” Rubio said in a press release. “This legislation will make certain the program can never pay for crack pipes, and given the Biden Administration’s position I look forward to their vigorous support.”
As previously reported by Human Events News, the Biden Administration is funding crack pipes through the Department of Health and Human Services, claiming it’s needed for racial equity.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is providing nearly $30 million for a grant program that will include funding for the purchase and distribution of crack pipes to drug addicts in underserved communities to advance racial equity.
The money will be allocated over the next three years for the Harm Reduction Program Grant, designed to “support community-based overdose prevention programs, syringe service programs, and other harm reduction services.”
Among “required activities” listed in the program description, the funds will be used to “purchase equipment and supplies to enhance harm reduction efforts,” including:
* Safe sex kits, including PrEP sources and condoms
* Safe smoking kits/supplies
* Syringes to prevent and control the spread of infectious diseases
An HHS spokesman told the Washington Free Beacon that the smoking kits “will provide pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and ‘any illicit substance.’”
The CRACK Act would amend the American Rescue Plan to prohibit taxpayer dollars from being “used to procure, supply, or distribute pipes, cylindrical objects, or other paraphernalia that can be used to smoke, inhale, or ingest narcotics,” Just the News reports.
“The Biden administration wants to spend millions of dollars helping drug users smoke crack and meth, but there is no safe way to smoke these dangerous drugs. Sooner or later, these drugs kill people,” Sen. John Kennedy, a co-sponsor of the bill, said.
“Why wouldn’t the president spend this money to help people get off crack and meth or to stop these drugs from crossing the border into our country in the first place?” he continued.
Other co-sponsors of the bill include: Sens. Joni Ernst, Tim Scott, Chuck Grassley, Bill Cassidy, Jim Inhofe, Shelley Moore Capito, Mike Braun, Rick Scott, Steve Daines, Thom Tillis, John Kennedy, John Boozman, Tom Cotton, John Thune, and John Barrasso.
The plumbing in Joe Biden and the plumbing in the rest of the communist Democrats is “crack pipe plumbing”!!!!! Isn’t it amazing how so called human beings can be so, so stupid? Let politicians use taxpayer money to destroy people! These are the idiots we have in Washington DC.
Biden BBB “Build Back Better” revealed to really be BCB “Boot Crack Better”. More promises of taxpayer money to be used for one thing, but deliver something else. Keep trusting them to do the right thing, and then sit back and watch your people get smoked. When you just think things cannot get any worse, they always come up with some other way to disarm and debilitate your ability to self-govern, and keep you enslaved to their proffered immediate gratifications that wear down your ability to resist them later. Exactly what Putin is now doing to the Ukraine, same playbook only now it’s right here at home, in your own neighborhoods, brought to you by your friendly American Secular socialist party disguised as patriotic Christian Americans, with the intent to destroy all the truths that set men free, as their deceptions enslave you to their drugs.
“As previously reported by Human Events News, the Biden Administration is funding crack pipes through the Department of Health and Human Services, claiming it’s needed for racial equity.”
Given what we’re seeing, you have to wonder of the whole administration isn’t on Crack.
Well, we know for sure that Hunter is on crack, and he is “the big guy’s” main business advisor.
IF they are supplying drug stuff, and someone OD’s, OR KILLS SOMEONE ELSE WHILE HIGH, SHOULDN’T Then congress be held RESPONSIBLE As an accomplice?!
Aren’t you happy that you go to work and pay taxes to provide free stuff to the illegal drug addicts and the LGBTQ community?
None of this stuff should be provided. Why in hell would you give syringes to addicts? Instead give them to diabetics.
True that. WHY SHOULD CRIMINALS get stuff for free, while LAW ABIDING FOLKS with medical issues, have to pay out of pocket?!
With our White House hosting crack users and crack wh0res did anyone actually think that taxpayers would not providing money for crack pipes?
With their attempt to achieve racial equity by allowing a government-funded entity to distribute crack pipes to a drug-addicted population that consists predominately of minorities, the progressive Democrats are continuing to advance their transformation of America from a prosperous, stable, secure, and united Constitutional Republic into an impoverished, chaotic, lawless, and divided socialist dystopia. Drug abuse claims tens of thousands of lives every year and is a major contributor to homelessness and crime which are spiraling out of control, especially in states and cities that are controlled by Democrats. If the Democrats really cared about these suffering minorities, then they would fund treatment programs that offer drug addicts an opportunity to overcome their addiction and have a quality life.
If the libs don’t furnish drug items to the people hooked on them, and try to cure them, they will lose the addicts votes, and might not be able to stay in office. If there’s a way that politicians can screw things up for the people, while continuing to get rich for themselves, they will find it.
Racist GOP denying minorities again. Whats next, arresting criminals for the crimes they commit ?
So we are supposed to have our tax dollars help pay for people to engage in very harmful & dysfunctional behavior patterns?! How will this help encourage people to discontinue these harmful activities, if the stupid Government keeps paying for their foolish & irresponsible behavior??
Those who choose these kinds of self destructive behaviors are far more likely to engage in criminal activity, and who pays for all the expense of higher crime rates? Duh!
Exactly.. THIS WOULD be like giving cartons of smokes, to tobacco users..
Besides the jabs this is another way to kill off more people Bill gates said they have to depopulate the world so the world doesn’t’ get destroyed by climate change.