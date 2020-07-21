Congresswoman Maxine Waters parked her SUV to check on the welfare of a black man being detained by sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles County, according to bystander video published on Facebook.
“They stopped a brother, so I stopped to see what they were doing,” the U.S. Representative (D-Calif.) said in the video posted over the weekend by Facebook user Marva Brown.
Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA 43) making sure the brother pulled over is having his rights protected! Queen! pic.twitter.com/sT9Mk3Tz7X
— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) July 19, 2020
“They said I’m in the wrong place and they’re gonna give me a ticket,” she said, referring to her SUV parked near the intersection of West 108th St. and South Vermont Ave., inside her district.
“That’s okay, as long as I watch them,” she said, referring to the deputies.
She turned to walk back toward a deputy when a woman shouted, “Gotta do what you gotta do! Make sure!”
“I will,” Waters, 81, responded.
Attempts to reach Brown were not immediately successful Monday.
Waters has been outspoken on the issue of police brutality and has worked to ban the use of chokeholds during arrests.
She recently told TMZ she believes the Minneapolis police officer who knelt on the neck of George Floyd for nearly nine minutes before Floyd died got a thrill from the use of force.
“I believe sometimes some of these officers leave home thinking, ‘I’m going to get me one today.’ And I think this is his one,” she recently told TMZ.
“He didn’t care whether or not anybody was photographing him,” she said of ex-officer Derek Chauvin.
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
She does like intervening to help victims. She even intervened to bail out her poor husbands bank. What a kind woman.
You mean the Sheriff’s didn’t arrest her for interfering with the law?
She should be in jail for at lest an hour or two before having to post no bail and be let of jail free, with a promise of a ticket to a sports event if she shows up to her hearing.
Maxine Waters is supposed to be a ‘Servant of the People’. Just like every other elected official. So, she is interested in the welfare of a ‘Brother’ or ‘Sister’. What about the rest of her constituents? If she is going to pull over for one, she needs to pull over for all. Otherwise, she is a racist!
Of course, anyone that does not know Maxine is a racist has not been paying attention. But, as we know quite well, it’s only bad to be a racist if you’re white. Which, in and of itself, is racist.
Racism is only good if you are born with a certain color skin.
A good case for term limits. And malfeasance in office charges….
And was there any racial injustice? No. No there was not.
How many more cops do you plan on micromanaging until you hit the jackpot?
Isn’t interfering with the cops doing their job an arrestable offense?