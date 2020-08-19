The Hillary Clinton Twitter Revenge Tour continues.

Clinton mocked former FBI boss James Comey on Tuesday for his tweet advocating for more women in office. Comey’s 2016 actions as FBI leader may have prevented just that.

“[The] 19th Amendment is an important anniversary but the vote is not enough,” Comey wrote while sharing a picture of himself in an “Elect More Women” shirt. “We need more women in office. VP and Virginia governor are good next steps.”

Clinton replied with a video of herself blinking.

“A lot of us tried. You f—ed it up. But the tee shirt definitely makes up for it,” Clinton aide Nick Merrill reacted.

Clinton, whose post-2016 career has included dunking on numerous tweets, previously slammed Comey on the social media platform for his use of a personal email account while investigating Clinton’s use of personal email accounts.

Comey announced an investigation into Clinton just days before the 2016 election, and some political insiders believe his announcement swung the election.

Not so Chillary Clinton after all.

___

