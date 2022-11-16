(EFE).- Former United States President Donald Trump (2017-2021) announced on Tuesday that he will run for president in the 2024 elections.
“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing tonight my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said after reviewing the achievements of his presidency and painting a dark picture of the two years that Democrat Joe Biden has been president.
Trump, 76, said that he will ensure that Biden is not re-elected in 2024 because “our country could not take that” and asserted he will secure “even more votes” than in the 2016 elections.
After hinting for months about another presidential bid, the former Republican president made his “big announcement” from Mar-a-Lago, his private estate and club in southeast Florida’s Palm Beach, accompanied by his wife Melania and a large group of guests.
This will be his third bid for the White House. He won in 2016 against Hillary Clinton but lost to Biden in 2020.
Trump said that his campaign will be based on “issues, vision and success.”
“This is not just a campaign, this is a quest to save our country,” he said, before calling “every patriot on board.”
“I am your voice,” he declared, surrounded by American flags and amid shouts and cheers from those gathered in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom.
On this occasion, unlike in 2015 when he announced his candidacy for the 2016 elections in New York, Trump praised Latinos, whom he described as “entrepreneurial” and “great” people who are concerned about security and the economy.
The former president accused Biden of having destroyed the US economy and said that, if he came to power, he would stop inflation, recover “energy independence” and take other steps to make America “greater than it it has ever been before.”
There was also no dearth of references to his legal troubles.
“I’m a victim”, Trump said and predicted that he and those who follow him will be “persecuted” but added that they “will not be intimated” and “in the end, will win.” EFE
At this point in time, this recent election has shown that the social and financial pain delivered by two years of a failed Biden administration is not yet enough to allow the still beguiled uninformed in the middle to wake up and let Trump to prevail. Two more years of suffering infaltion, 401k depletions, military abandoning and the guilty getting prosecuted,,,,,should get the job done for the Donald. It all depends on the House investigating, prosecuting, and revealing the totality of the Democrat party and media corruption, If the real guilty don’t start going to jail, supporting Trump will be just a waste of time and Trump will just become a tool to rally the decievers about, and empower them to further deceive and win elections. At some point between now and 2024, the party will have to decide to either go with the old and carry all that baggage or bring on the new with the much lighter load to bear, emotionally and financially. It’s never over till it’s over. This election is sadly over, with so much opportunity lost, and hopefully the lessons have been learned. You cannot play a good ground game with Democrats without getting dirty.
Even if he doesn’t get the nomination in 2024 he will still be a disruptive force against the Democrats, think of it as a diversionary tactic while the Republican Party get its act together and the elites start listening to the rank and file whom they have tried to ignore for years and are fed up. Yes, I write ignore, because they didn’t accept Donald Trump even when he was the PEOPLE’s choice and didn’t support him as President and we lost. The fault (dear Brutus) is not in our stars but that we are underlings! Enough said.
I watched part of this. He was much more subdued but it was sad hearing how good things were when he was in office and then what terrible shape this country is in now. And it is true, so very true. It’s hard to believe we’ve fallen so far, so fast even knowing ahead of time what a disaster Joe Biden has always been.
Mean comments became more important than a stable country after all, even among conservatives.
Things were in so much better shape 2 years ago and we are on the precipice now. Don’t kid yourselves. There are so many ways we can go down in the next 2 years.
But hey, no mean tweets, so what if you can’t recognize America.
His policies are definitely needed.