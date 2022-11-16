(EFE).- Former United States President Donald Trump (2017-2021) announced on Tuesday that he will run for president in the 2024 elections.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing tonight my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said after reviewing the achievements of his presidency and painting a dark picture of the two years that Democrat Joe Biden has been president.

Trump, 76, said that he will ensure that Biden is not re-elected in 2024 because “our country could not take that” and asserted he will secure “even more votes” than in the 2016 elections.

After hinting for months about another presidential bid, the former Republican president made his “big announcement” from Mar-a-Lago, his private estate and club in southeast Florida’s Palm Beach, accompanied by his wife Melania and a large group of guests.

This will be his third bid for the White House. He won in 2016 against Hillary Clinton but lost to Biden in 2020.

Trump said that his campaign will be based on “issues, vision and success.”

“This is not just a campaign, this is a quest to save our country,” he said, before calling “every patriot on board.”

“I am your voice,” he declared, surrounded by American flags and amid shouts and cheers from those gathered in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom.

On this occasion, unlike in 2015 when he announced his candidacy for the 2016 elections in New York, Trump praised Latinos, whom he described as “entrepreneurial” and “great” people who are concerned about security and the economy.

The former president accused Biden of having destroyed the US economy and said that, if he came to power, he would stop inflation, recover “energy independence” and take other steps to make America “greater than it it has ever been before.”

There was also no dearth of references to his legal troubles.

“I’m a victim”, Trump said and predicted that he and those who follow him will be “persecuted” but added that they “will not be intimated” and “in the end, will win.” EFE

