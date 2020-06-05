It might be the Second Amendment to the Constitution, but it’s first in the hearts of many Americans.

Gun sales in 2020 have skyrocketed compared to 2019, particularly in the months of March, April and May as the U.S. deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Correlation doesn’t equal causation, but experts believe the two are connected.

“Firearms unit sales boomed in March 2020 largely due to the COVID-19 health crisis,” Jurgen Brauer, chief economist at Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting, said in a press release.

In March, the analytics group estimated that 2.5 million guns were sold, an 85% increase from last year. Similarly, the organization estimated that April saw a 71% year-over-year increase and there was an 80% increase in May.

In January and February, before coronavirus shut down the country, firearm sales were only up 19% and 17%, respectively.

In recent days, as protests against police brutality spread across the country (and the world), gun vendors reported an increase in sales, according to Newsweek. At many of these protests, cops have responded with even more police brutality.

