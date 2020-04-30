It’s going to be a while before you can get your hair cut in a California salon again.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said it will be months before places like hair and nail salons, movie theaters and in-person church services can resume operation.

Newsom has laid out a four-stage plan to reopen the state’s economy in the wake of the coronavirus emergency. California is currently in the first stage, which involves making essential workplaces as safe as possible.

Hair and nail salons won’t reopen until stage three, as they are categorized as “higher risk workplaces.”

Newsom said that it will be “months, not weeks”, before those kinds of places are able to resume business.

They have been closed since March 19, when Newsom issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state due to the risk posed by the COVID-19 emergency.

The Democratic governor is facing pressure from city and county governments, as well as protesters, to reopen the state sooner. However, he said neither politics nor protests will motivate his decision to reopen the state.

