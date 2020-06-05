Looters Rick McKee | Jun 5, 2020 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 1 vote. Please wait... Share:
Exactly !! and this has and will go on as long as they can get away with it.
I.A.W. FBI (Table 43a) Black males make up about 8% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders in the U.S. In 2018, there were ~4,800 African-Americans killed – 93% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
Where is the outrage from Nancy Pelosi and prominent members of the African-American community? Where are the words of condemnation and sorrow from “Black Lives Matter”, Obama, Al Sharpton, or Jesse Jackson over the fact that members of their own race are summarily executing each other?
Or…
We can use this as an opportunity to deconstruct the BLM movement. Since Pelosi et ilk aren’t condemning the riots and looting, we can simply state that BLM isn’t about justice but is just an excuse to give air cover to looting. These protests have nothing to do with George Floyd and have everything to do with black people wanting to upgrade their televisions.
If they try to argue, then ask, “Are you in favor of looting?”
a. If they say yes, then that proves you right. Drop the mic and walk away.
b. If they say no, then ask them why the looting (which supposedly has nothing to do with BLM) isn’t being condemned by anyone on the Left, including them.
c. If they cant answer say, See? It’s all about upgrading televisions. If they say Nuh-uh to that, I refer you back to b. Why isn’t anyone condemning the lootings? Because they’re in on it.
Most of the Lib hypocracy can be reductively destroyed by seeing it from their point of view. Be reductive. It’s all about free televisions. Eat some popcorn as they attempt to prove you wrong.
And as soon as they get really heated and upset, ask them how stealing televisions from Best Buy will bring George Floyd back to life.
Shoot on sight.