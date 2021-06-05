Heading into the month of June, also dubbed Pride Month, the wildly popular cartoon Blue’s Clues is teaching preschoolers everything they need to know about the LGBT community.

You’re never too young for a dose of left-wing propaganda!

If you aren’t familiar with the show, Blue’s Clues is a preschool television show that has played on Nickelodeon Jr. since 1996. Critical to the network’s growth, Blue’s Clues quickly became the highest-rated show for young kids.

In the latest “Pride Month” song, which appears to be sung by a cartoon drag queen, children hear the following lyrics:

“This family has two mommies, they love each other so proudly”

“This family has two daddies, they love each other so proudly”

“These babas are nonbinary, they love each other so proudly”

“Trans members of this family all love each other so proudly”

“Some people choose their family, they love each other so proudly”

“Ace, bi, and pan grown ups, you see, can love each other so proudly”

“All families are made differently, they love each other so proudly”

If you haven’t yet delved into the discussion on sex and gender with your three year old, fear not  Blue’s Clues has you covered.

As reported by The Federalist, the repetition used in the song is a basic propaganda technique, as is incorporating radical ideas into non-threatening and cheerful contexts. The repetition strategy has often been used to normalize certain sexual behaviors and attitudes, in both children and adults.

There are several issues with this tactic of teaching preschoolers such heavy topics via cartoons. Primarily, what sets LGBT people apart from others is their sexual preference. Therefore, to talk about this community with preschoolers is to talk about sex. For most, if not all parents, two to five years old is simply too young to initiate that conversation.

Indeed, research shows that exposure to detailed sexual information harms prepubescent children. Thus, implementing these “educational” songs is doing more harm than good.

It is critical to note that there is a difference between showing support for members of the LGBT community during Pride Month and forcing ideas into the heads of children who are simply too young to comprehend.

'Blue's Clues' Sings Trans Praises to Preschoolers

