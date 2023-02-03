Poor Ilhan Omar has been denied a seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
“I certainly did not or was not aware that the word ‘hypnotized’ was a trope,” the congresswoman told CNN’s Dana Bash this week. “I wasn’t aware of the fact that there are tropes about Jews and money. That has been a very enlightening part of this journey.”
And what a journey it’s been. It’s merely happenstance, Omar would have you believe, that she — along with her bestie, Rashida Tlaib, a woman who gets a “calming feeling” when thinking about the Holocaust’s aftermath and believes pro-Zionist Jews exploit “regular Americans” for “their profit,” etc. — keeps tripping into old-school Jew-baiting. What are the odds?
Omar’s been living in the United States since her early teens. She graduated from high school in a major American city. She earned a B.A. from North Dakota State University in political science and international studies. One assumes she’s consumed plenty of American culture over the years. You’re telling me that in all this time, in all her many interactions as an academic “fellow” and a government employee, she never once heard a stereotype about Jews hypnotizing nations or being motivated by money? That’s quite an accomplishment.
Of course, Omar shouldn’t have lost her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee because she believes rootless cosmopolitans are brainwashing the world for the “Benjamins.” She should have lost it for downplaying 9/11 and equating the United States with theocratic terrorist organizations like Hamas and the Taliban. She is neither ideologically nor morally prepared for the job. She was denied a seat because Nancy Pelosi created a new precedent by not only denying Kevin McCarthy his choices for the Jan. 6 committee, effectively creating a show trial, but also stripping Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene of their committee appointments over ugly things they said. Republicans should unseat Omar using her standards.
When Democrats introduced a resolution to strip Lauren Boebert of all House committee assignments over a stupid bigoted joke about Omar, the congresswoman told CNN’s Jake Tapper that “we should punish and sanction Boebert by stripping her of her committees, by rebuking her language, by doing everything that we can to send a clear and decisive message to the American public that, if the Republicans are not going to be adults and condone — condemn this, that we are going to do that.”
When Democrats had a chance to be adults and “send a clear and decisive message” to the American public about Omar’s bigotry, they backed a watered-down resolution teeming with platitudes denouncing the treatment of Alfred Dreyfus and Leo Frank, and condemning anti-Japanese discrimination during World War II, Islamophobia and the America First Committee, but not Omar. And that’s fine. Congressional resolutions are performative nonsense. Every member can tell us what he thinks directly. But other than occasional tepid rebukes from some fellow Jewish Democrats, Omar has been exempted from any meaningful criticism.
Omar’s rhetoric is already the norm in academic and activist leftist circles, so it’s unsurprising. She could read the Hamas Charter into the Congressional Record and her defenders would claim she was merely being “critical” of Israel. No matter what she says, no matter how often she lies, the partisans at The Washington Post will contend criticism of her is “inextricable from her religion.” The bigot is actually the victim.
Of course, Omar has the right to believe anything she likes. Her constituents have the right to keep sending her to Congress. And the House majority has the right to refuse her seats on committees. McCarthy can unilaterally deny Adam Schiff, perhaps the most corrupt person in Congress, and Eric Swalwell, a man duped by a ChiCom honeypot, from serving on the intelligence committee, but a full House vote was needed to deny Omar a seat. Maybe it’s a bad idea to make a habit of blocking partisan committee appointments. But so is unilateral disarmament.
David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Harsanyi is a nationally syndicated columnist and author of five books – the most recent, “Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent.” His work has appeared in National Review, the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Reason, New York Post and numerous other publications. Follow him on Twitter @davidharsanyi.
There are state troopers who defend the government, then state of the mind tropers like Omar who offend the government and most common sense. Omar herself is a prime personification example of a trope-like figurative or metaphorical use of a word or expression like:
“love is a Battle ground”
“If deception be the food of politics,,,ring out the dinner bell”
“Democrat Adults are just obsolete children, so the hell with them”
“A riddle wrapped up in an enigma”
“An imbecilic tale, Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, Signifying nothing”
tlaib looked like a raving, frothing at the mouth, demon possessed lunatic, when she defended omar in font of congress. Those two should both be expelled from congress, then deported to whatever muslim, third world country they choose.
I agree with your assessment, and I also find it ironic that just a day or two earlier, during a session of Congress where Tlaib was in control of the gavel, she was quick to cut off a Republican who was speaking, telling him his time was up and talked over him, banging the gavel until he stopped talking. It was an awkward matter of seconds.
And then, during her meltdown as she spoke of Omar, and her time was out, she raised her voice and said “she will not be silenced!” and continued to speak over, in a loud and angry voice for a lot longer than she tolerated in the previous incident.
It’s a dicodemy that totally illustrates one the many fundamental differences between the Left and the Right.
The declamatory style of dramatics exhibited by Ilhan Omar’s advocates fell out of favor long ago but it is worthy of note! However, this ‘beautiful’ person has a dark mind, expressing her religion which advocates the extermination of the Jews. Her own words of contrition ring false. I do suppose the Squad do deserve some sort of recognition for it’s efforts in a dramatc situation!
Thank you Kevin McCarthy for removing congress woman Omar from that committee. This woman is a radicalized Muslim and she is anti-Israel and has shown that in her remarks many times. The entire SQUAD is having a meltdown because their game of getting their way all the time with Pelosi is finally OVER.
WAKE UP AMERICA AND STOP PEOPLE LIKE THOSE MEMBERS OF THE SQUAD FROM SPEWING THEIR HATE SPEECH ALL OVER CONSERVATIVES!!!
I agree with you 100%. The Muslim refugee from Somalia brought to the USA and found her way into our US Congress after the US gave her naturalized US citizenship. She never intended to hide her hate for the USA. In addition, why is she not charged for falsifying immigration papers? And not charged for giving campaign money to her now husband? The USA has had a problems with Muslims since the Revolution. I am sure that Thomas Jefferson would attest to that if he could. 911 in 2001 should be enough reason to not admit them in to this country. They are not parallel with US customs and laws. Look at what is happening in cities where Muslims have gained numbers. The other Muslim need to go too but from Congress!
Pelosi did not allow Greene on a committee. Tit for tat. Next subject. There is no reason to even discuss kicking this miscreant off committees.
The left is the most hateful bigoted group on the planet (beside the Devil himself, but then the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree).
John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
Matthew 7:18 A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.
both talib and omar should be escorted to the nearest airport and sent back to what ever america hating hole they crawled out of.
Neither she, nor her Muslim counterpart, have any business whatsoever as a member of Congress—and shame on every single voter who put them there. They really don’t belong in the country.
What idiots, standing at the mic screaming and shrieking like demons from hell. They should all be kicked out of the country.