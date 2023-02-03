House Republicans are launching an investigation into the activities of President Joe Biden’s climate envoy , including any dealings with the Chinese Communist Party and left-wing environmental groups.
House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, demanded in a letter Thursday that Kerry turn over information by February 16 about his office’s actions, spending and staffing. Comer said Kerry has ignored previous requests.
Kerry is a former secretary of State, US senator and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In his letter, Comer said Kerry’s current cabinet-level post does not require Senate confirmation, yet appears to be giving him the ability to bind the US to international agreements.
Comer alleged that Kerry downplays China’s human rights violations and antagonism against the US “while promoting climate negotiations that the CCP does not even appear interested in entering.”
“To date, you have failed to respond to any of our requests. Yet, you continue to engage in activities that could undermine our economic health, skirt congressional authority, and threaten foreign policy under the guise of climate advocacy,” Comer wrote.
The material requested includes all documents and communications between Kerry’s office and any third party – including but not limited to any environmental advocacy group or foreign government official.
It also seeks information from Kerry’s office’s budgets for the last three years, as well as a full lists of employees, titles and salaries. Comer also wants all documents and communications regarding Kerry’s domestic and international travel as special envoy.
Comer said the documents will provide “necessary transparency” and also “enable long-overdue oversight of your office.”
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Jail old horse face. He is a danger to others.
James Comer deserves a medal for finally starting an investigation of John Kerry. This guy has made millions of dollars flying all over the world and spreading lies about climate change. Kerry is getting money from every direction by building up the scare tactics about climate change. We the people, as a whole, are sick and tired of the billions of dollars that are being wasted on climate change, especially since our country is already doing more than we need to do to make sure we have clean water and air. Kerry is a do-nothing fraud just as he was during Vietnam and is finally going to get what he deserves!?!?
WAKE UP AMERICA!!!
Well, so far, all I’ve heard from the House Republicans is that they’re gonna start investigations and have sent out a bunch of letters demanding documents, communications, etc. Also, virtually every story I read seems to indicate that the agency, department, or individual in question has failed to respond in the past.
Frankly, this bull-**** has gone on long enough, and I, for one, am itching for serious action, NOW!
Stop doing endless talk, stop sending out useless letters and start getting things done! Send out subpoenas, and if the relevant parties fail to comply, back it up with the power of law enforcement, jail time until the subpoena is complied with, etc.
House Republicans, you’ve got 2 short years to bring a lot of folks to account. Hop to it! As Larry the Cable Guy says, “Get ‘er done!”
Lurch has been what he is since the seventies – a bored house husband who married into big money, and is looking for ways to be relevant (for the past 50 years). He should be either indicted for treason or ignored. Just get him out of the news. There are bigger issues to deal with.
He is just another arrogant Progressive Marxist Democrat, That thinks that he is really important. Spitting out the left’s propaganda continuously, every chance he gets.
bye the way he served in vietnam with hanoi jane fonda
He avoids the wind—every single strand of that hair is right in place—as always.