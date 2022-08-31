“The FBI is acting like the Gestapo. All Congressmen and Senators fear Hoover.” – Harry S. Truman

Many of us grew up watching the landmark TV crime series The Untouchables, an American crime drama on ABC. Based on the memoirs of former FBI agents during Prohibition, the show focused on fighting crime in Chicago in the 1930s. This group of handpicked constables was entrusted with enforcing federal Prohibition laws that banned selling alcoholic beverages in the U.S.

The series focused on the efforts of a squad of Prohibition agents employed by the Department of Justice led by Eliot Ness. They helped terminate the bootleg empire of “Scarface” Al Capone. This group was nicknamed “The Untouchables” because its members could not be bribed or intimidated by the mob. This group of “no nonsense” cops answered directly to FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.

The weekly series featured Eliot Ness and his crew of multi-agency crime fighters who went up against an array of 1930s-era gangsters. This included Bugs Moran, Legs Diamond, Vince “Mad Dog” Coll, Ma Barker, Dutch Schultz, and Lucky Luciano. Without fail in every show, Eliot Ness violated the 14th Amendment rights of everyone he went after to capture or kill off the bad guys.

John Edgar Hoover was the first director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) founded in 1935. He was its director until his death in 1972. Hoover instituted a number of modernizations in police technology, such as centralized fingerprint files, forensic laboratories and national blacklists.

“The FBI was formed because gangsters were better armed and better financed.” – Michael Horse

At one time, Hoover had more power than the president. During and after WWII, Hoover abused his power to the point he was violating the very laws the FBI was charged with enforcing. He harassed political enemies, and built a database of secret files to leverage favors from high level politicians. Hoover intimidated and threatened congressmen and multiple former and sitting presidents.

Upon his death, President Richard Nixon publicly eulogized Hoover as: “The national symbol of courage, and patriotism with honesty and integrity.” But behind closed doors Nixon told his staff, “We all know that that ‘SOB’ had the power to pull down anyone in this temple, and that included me!”

Since the FBI director is appointed by the U.S. president and confirmed by the Senate, following the death of Hoover, Congress has passed numerous reforms to check its power since 1975. But since its director is selected by the president, the FBI remains heavily influenced by politics.

“I do not want Americans to be worried if an FBI agent is a Democrat or a Republican!” – John Kennedy

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act requires the FBI to secure a court warrant before it can violate the 14th Amendment rights of a citizen. Yet documents obtained by the Senate Judiciary on their bogus witch-hunt of Donald Trump’s campaign show the FBI presented false information to FISA that they acquired from Democrats for 17 warrants to violate Donald Trump’s privacy rights. When Attorney General William Barr told the Senate he believed the FBI acted illegally, Democrats and Barack Obama’s FBI Director James Comey started a national campaign to discredit Barr.

The FBI singled out Trump adviser Carter Page to justify their FISA warrant because of his work with Russia. Shortly after that surveillance was approved, federal officials had egg on their faces when they discovered Page was really a CIA operative. Yet they continued to use that worthless warrant to harass and conduct illegal investigations of Trump and his campaign workers.

FBI agent Peter Strzok, who violated numerous FBI rules, had extreme disdain for Trump. He even boasted to President Obama and Vice President Biden that he’d continue to search for crimes by the Trump campaign if he won the election. This is after the FBI exonerated Trump.

When the FBI went after the Trump campaign, they acted illegally. The DOJ falsely told the court they had given all material to investigators. Obama and Biden remained silent when investigators found the FBI illegally spied on Trump’s campaign without probable cause – and got away with it!

The left feels if they throw enough crap on the wall some will stick. They convicted the Trump campaign on Russia-gate in the court of public opinion despite evidence it was rumor, hearsay and fake news. They harassed Trump for months after all claims were dismissed as fairy tales.

“Those who can make people believe absurdities, can make people commit atrocities.” – Voltaire

A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 44% of likely U.S. voters say the FBI raid on Trump’s Florida home made them trust the FBI less, compared to 29% who say it made them trust the bureau more. In the same poll the majority of independents and Republicans agreed that the FBI is being used by Democrats as a weapon for their political gain.

According to a recent Gallup survey, public trust in the FBI has fallen to its lowest point in years. In 2019, half of the voters said that the FBI was doing a “good” job but only a third feel they are doing a good job today. Voters say their drop in trust is because the FBI has become too openly political.

No matter what your opinion of Donald Trump, the FBI’s raid on his home is a new low for the FBI. Agents told Trump to turn off his cameras, but he refused. They broke into his safe, destroyed his property, broke open boxes and blocked all entries to his home with guards armed with assault weapons. This unprovoked siege was reminiscent of an episode of the Untouchables!

Even Nixon, who covered up the Watergate break-in and was facing immediate removal from office, was not treated as badly as patriot Donald Trump and his family by these overly aggressive, Gestapo-style hooligan desperados.

“I had cooperated with every agency and did everything they asked! This should never happen to any American again!” – Donald Trump

J. Edgar Hoover told us, “The FBI is a fact-gathering organization only.” Violating a citizen’s 14th Amendment rights without reasonable cause, even with a politically motivated court order is not “fact-gathering.” FBI agents treated Trump and his family like Al Capone and Ma Barker.

The FBI’s job is to protect the rights of Americans. Its actions have done great harm to the public trust and jeopardize the important work these agents do for our nation. The FBI can’t carry out its mission of protecting the American people without mutual trust. We must stop them from abusing their power. And we must never allow Congress or any president to use the FBI for political gain.

“I believe there are more instances of the abridgment of the freedom of the people by gradual and silent encroachments of those in power, than by violent and sudden usurpations.” – James Madison