Throughout the midsection of the United States in February, record frigid temperatures were inconvenient for those politicians who call global warming an “existential threat.”
Global warming is already here, we are told. However, it didn’t feel like it if you lived in Bismarck, North Dakota, where temperatures fell to decades-low numbers, or in Chicago, Oklahoma City, Dallas or Houston. San Antonio had snow for the first time in recent memory.
The environmental apocalyptics say this doesn’t prove anything about what is happening with the planet’s climate. And you know what? They are 100% correct.
But last summer, when hundreds of thousands of acres burned in California, that event was prima-facie evidence of global warming, and if you challenged that premise, you faced ridicule as a “denier.”
About 10 years ago, when Barack Obama was president, his scientists put out a silly report on climate change, showing that the Great Lakes’ ice coverage had fallen to its lowest level in several decades. It was evidence of a warming planet. But the year after the report came out, we had a frigid winter in the Midwest, and the ice cover was abnormally high. This year, we are again experiencing high ice levels on the Great Lakes with the polar vortex.
Whoops. Again, this proves nothing, but the environmentalists made the point in the first place. OK, what’s the following argument?
One of the climate change movement’s ironies is that it talks obsessively about science and the “scientific consensus.” Still, collectively, the adherents suffer from one of the most common scientific reasoning flaws: confirmation bias. This happens when you point to anything supporting a hypothesis as evidence and discount anything contradicting the theory as an outlier. Ice melting means global warming. Ice forming is a natural, expected winter occurrence.
Here is a classic example from The New York Times, which tries to ridicule anyone who would point to the cold weather as a contradiction to the global apocalypse narrative: “Those who deny climate science love to declare that there’s no such thing as climate change whenever the weather turns cold.”
Wrong. The left declares that there is climate change anytime the weather turns warm or there are forest fires such as those last summer.
Here’s another non sequitur from the big green movement, also reported by The New York Times: “In the United States, we’re seeing longer wildfire seasons because of hotter, drier conditions, and our hurricanes are becoming more destructive in several ways, including flooding and storm surge. … We’ve always had floods, fires and storms, but climate change adds oomph to many weather events.”
Is there more “oomph” from severe weather events now than in the past? Generally, no. The historical evidence shows 1) there are no more severe events than there were 50 years ago or 100 years ago (the period for which we have reliable data) and 2) the percentage of people in the world who die from extreme weather events, such as monsoons, forest fires, high temperatures, frigid winters, hurricanes and tornadoes, has been consistently falling for at least a century and is lower today than any time in human history.
There are many reasons for this. First, we have better warning systems for severe weather events. Second, we are better prepared with superior building codes and more weather-resistant materials. And third, technology and human know-how make us better prepared to deal with the “fires next time.” We learn and we adapt from the vicissitudes of Mother Nature.
It explains why, even though storms may be getting more destructive and we hear constant warnings of rising sea levels, people are paying higher prices than ever before for beachfront properties in states such as Florida, South Carolina, Virginia and California.
It may sound, to borrow a word from The New York Times, “counterintuitive,” but these are the rock-solid facts.
Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economic consultant with FreedomWorks. He is the co-author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive the American Economy.” To find out more about Stephen Moore and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
Isn’t it just like a politician to think they can control the weather more so then God.
I have had over 40 years of studying the atmosphere and they are so full of it. I really agree that it is what God wants, God gets. It is He who made the Heavens and the Earth and all the weather that comes, is from Him.
Obama claimed the oceans would subside with his election. And no media laughed at the goofy hubris. Where was the Saturday Night Live skit? Obama wrote his own comedy material as does Bidemented now. But the “speak truth to power” guys are silent.
SNL wouldn’t DARE mock obama.
Yes.
I remember when Jimmy Carter was living in Washington D.C.. He said we had to conserve energy or we were all going to freeze solid. Obviously we over-corrected and now look! We’re roasting alive.
The whole global warming/climate change movement is about taking our freedom and our money. The average follower of this movement may be gullible enough to not realize they are being played, but they are being used to push an agenda which is based on junk science.
I think we should take care of the environment and used our resources wisely, and I’m not anti-science. I am opposed to accepting propaganda and junk science as real science. They aren’t.
The ignorant, uneducated, stupid, fools and Democrats like to be deceived and conned.
And the dishonorable Democrat Party and their propaganda outlets are there to accommodate them.
I fully agree. I am a retired USMC pilot that was on 3 carriers with one heading toward the Suez in 1956 to wipe out Egypt for sinking ships in the canal. We had bombs more that 4 times more powerful that what was dropped on Japan. We would have but they believed the best President of my time, and they stopped. But I have been all around the world several times and have seen the changes and studied them to a great deal more that a lot of those pretend climate control dimwits.
Documented climate change resulting from man’s actions is available. Look up Sodom and Gomorrah and the flood of Noah. Seems “progressive” behavior hasn’t changed much .
They’d have to recognize facts, BEFORE They could ever change..
Yep, climate change is going to destroy the world, because of the carbon footprint caused by Barack, who has five homes, John Kerry, who has five homes, yachts two stories high, Bloomberg, ten to fifteen homes, two private jets, three helicopters, a two story yacht, Bill Gates, with five homes, including a 65,000 square foot home, a private jet, yachts, Al Gore, with three homes, flies around in a private jet and gets picked up in gas guzzling limos. Since the above mentioned hypocrites are emitting too much carbon, with all of their properties, I think their properties should all be seized and given to Conservatives, since we are not into the global warming bull. The above mentioned liberal hypocrites, should be made to live in caves, so they cannot cause a spike in the carbon footprint by having all of the property they presently own.
YET they dare lecture US on having too much…
There are NONE who can deny “Climate Change”, as it has been happening since the Earth has had a climate! At times, in the history of Earth, the climate has been extremely severe, we alive today are just lucky enough to be living in a time of stable and favorable climate.
Indeed, the climate will change, as it is affected by earthquakes, volcanos, tectonic plate shift, solar activity, the Earth shifting on it’s axis and other causes, all far beyond the reach of mankind’s influence and all far greater than what we, as a species, are capable of achieving, short of a nuclear holocausts that is. The extent of mankind’s contribution is debatable and very suspect, all need to consider the first rule of computing, “Garbage in, garbage out!” and even with the false, doctored data the so called “Climate Scientists” have punched into their model, they get a different result every time they run it, there are just way to many variables to consider.
Best to consider the source, that being the same people that can’t tell us what the weather will be like this weekend, with any degree of accuracy, are attempting to convince us that the climate will kill us in ten years.
I have a great deal of trouble listening to those with an obvious agenda! That being an enormous amount of forced financial backing, as if there is no threat, there is no funding. May as well take investment advise from AOC!
Let’s face it – The Climate Change Hoax is mostly about:
> Changing the “Climate” of the Peddlers of this hoax, bank accounts.
AND controlling we the people!
My late grandmother spoke of times in her youth early in the 1900’s when she was
able to walk across the Hudson river in New York as it was frozen, horse pulled
wagons went across. In the 1950’s as a child I asked why no one was out at night
and was told I would catch my death of cold. Looking out of windows at night
in Brooklyn N. Y. I could see a cold darkness with street lights giving off a scary
glow with nothing moving, not a soul. Our clothes were made of heavy wool
which was scratchy but warm. In the summer the heat was capable of being
oppressive with people taking long lunches in the afternoon. People were always
able to adjust and were aware of the world they lived in. With the development
of climate control in buildings the idea of climate control outside of buildings
is being cultivated in cultures of mentally deficient victims of educational dumbing
down and flagrant misinformation. Lying and deceit has grown large from the
snake oil participants in society and with the lowering of moral standards we
see it in our political and business elites in spades. God help our posterity.
William