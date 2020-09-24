Berned.

The 2020 Democratic Party primary is a thing of the past, but that didn’t stop Joe Biden from doing a belated victory lap in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Holding court with local reporters in the Badger State, a masked Biden was asked by a Fox affiliate to address concerns their voters may have about socialism and tax hikes.

Firstly Biden “promised” that no one making under $400,000 would see a tax hike.

“Number two, I beat the socialist,” Biden said, referring to Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, who challenged him in the primary.

Sanders endorsed Biden in July once it became clear the former vice president’s primary victory was inevitable and promised his support.

“That’s how I got elected, that’s how I got the nomination,” Biden told Fox 11 reporter Kia Murray. “Do I look like a socialist?”

The 77-year-old statesman then recommended Murray check-out his long record in politics for further proof.

“I am not a socialist,” he said.

Murray slipped in the question about socialism — an oft-used invective tossed about liberally by Fox News and President Trump — at the very end of her interview. Biden appeared to appreciate her efforts after she thanked him for his time.

“Thank you,” Biden replied. “You’re good.”

Sanders hasn’t responded to Biden’s barb about beating socialism, but he tweeted Monday “This election is not just about Democrat vs. Republican. It is about democracy vs. authoritarianism.”

