A video of a man angrily confronting BLM protesters in Texas is spreading through social media like wildfire.

Last weekend, BLM protesters marched through Plano and Frisco, Texas to commemorate Marvin Scott III.

If you aren’t familiar with the story, 26-year-old Scott died in March while in police custody at a Texas jail. Last week, his death was ruled a homicide, Newsweek reports.

As protesters neared the end of their march, they crossed a busy intersection, causing gridlock traffic. As the jam ensued, a frustrated man confronted the protesters.

The video has gone viral, with over 3.2 million views on Twitter.

In the video, the man can be heard screaming at protesters as they stand idle in the middle of the road. After shouting at a police officer to do something, the man raises his fists, seemingly ready to get physical.

While team-left went absolutely berserk over why police did not detain the frustrated driver, many failed to notice or mention the gun-wielding protester seen in the video.

The story has attracted a ton of high profile attention on social media, including OAN’s Jack Posobiec.

While the mainstream media is painting the driver as the bad guy, this is just another example of the Black Lives Matter movement disrupting daily life without facing consequences.

