The late Sen. John McCain’s 2014 floor speech against the nomination of Secretary of State Antony Blinken to serve as deputy secretary of State has resurfaced amid the U.S.’s chaotic pull-out from Afghanistan.

The Arizona Republican came to the Senate floor on December 16, 2014 and told colleagues that he rarely spoke out publicly against a president’s nominee, but he considered Blinken ‘unqualified’ and ‘one of the worst selections of a very bad lot.’

‘In this case, this individual has actually been dangerous to America and to the young men and women who are fighting and serving it,’ McCain said, citing Blinken’s ideas about Afghanistan as a prime example.

McCain warned that Blinken backed President Barack Obama’s plan to pull the U.S. fully out of Afghanistan.

