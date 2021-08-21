The late Sen. John McCain’s 2014 floor speech against the nomination of Secretary of State Antony Blinken to serve as deputy secretary of State has resurfaced amid the U.S.’s chaotic pull-out from Afghanistan.
The Arizona Republican came to the Senate floor on December 16, 2014 and told colleagues that he rarely spoke out publicly against a president’s nominee, but he considered Blinken ‘unqualified’ and ‘one of the worst selections of a very bad lot.’
‘In this case, this individual has actually been dangerous to America and to the young men and women who are fighting and serving it,’ McCain said, citing Blinken’s ideas about Afghanistan as a prime example.
McCain warned that Blinken backed President Barack Obama’s plan to pull the U.S. fully out of Afghanistan.
“Truer words’ as they say! Like many nominees for positions in the cabinet, President Biben chose one whose record should have been closely scrutinized for signs such as already demonstrating his postion without current intelligence. If it was and still he was approved I only hope all Republicans voted against him. Likewise, Merrik Garland’s performane as A.G. proves he was not fit to be a Justice on the Supreme Court.
Hell, most of the judges out there, currently, seem to be UNFIT TO BE ON the bench.. Regardless of whether they are scotus, federal appelate courts, or lower level courts..
Biden’s nominee to head ATF, David Chipman, said that people who fail background checks at gun shows should be arrested “because they might commit a crime.” Straight out of the Soviet Union’s lawbook.
Look what Merrick Garland is doing as Attorney General. Thanks, Mitch, for at least keeping him off the Supreme Court. But did you really believe he would be harmless as AG?