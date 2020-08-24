DENVER (KDVR) – A post on Reddit advertised a protest in front of the Denver Police Department headquarters on Saturday evening turned violent and destructive. Twelve arrests were made and one officer was injured, according to DPD.
SkyFOX was over the area tracking the group as Denver police followed them. Agitators shot fireworks at officers, set fires in the streets and broke windows.
The post for the demonstration calls out government officials for vetoing a bill that would have allowed Denver residents to vote on defunding the police and putting a Peace Force in place.
Previous Story: Denver Councilwoman CdeBaca Will Propose Replacing Police Department With Peace Force
The demonstration says the city has failed and refused to address their demands about defunding the DPD.
A protest in front of Denver Police headquarters is small but has escalated quickly. About 50 protesters are here right now, many with shields and helmets. A van pulled up and passed out shields to protesters. Protesters are at a standoff with a SWAT team now #9News pic.twitter.com/XlzmcenfG9
— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020
Windows smashed at 13th and Delaware next to DPD headquarters. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/OyTdSdxDe7
— Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) August 23, 2020
This is what some of the damage looks like this morning on the streets around Denver Police headquarters. Lots of broken windows and graffiti left from last night #9News pic.twitter.com/WQbaRSLFbB
— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020
A tree is on fire outside the courthouse. People are throwing rocks at a Sheriff’s Office van. Important to note, nearly all of the protesters have shields or helmets. Most are dressed in all black #9News pic.twitter.com/xojCHYDVmX
— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020
DPD says 8 people have been arrested so far.
We’ve seen people throwing fireworks at police, starting fires in the road, smashing windows. Ugly scene out here tonight.
— Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) August 23, 2020
Wow. Someone just picked up and threw a bicycle at a Denver police officer riding by on a motorcycle. I don’t think the officer was injured. DPD arresting the man now. This is getting dangerous. #9News pic.twitter.com/HnHYwFY0Z2
— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020
People are breaking every window they see. Someone came out of Quiznos with a drink in hand and said, “I needed a coke” #9News pic.twitter.com/q5r6niZq0O
— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020
The owners of the Quiznos arrived to clean up. The restaurant is owned by a family. The whole family is out here cleaning up the damage now. They’ve owned it for 12 years, never seen anything like this. “I don’t even know where to start,” he told me #9News pic.twitter.com/AU7q4AtBOe
— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020
On Sunday Denver Mayor Hancock spoke:
The earlier arrest count was corrected to 12. Here they are.
