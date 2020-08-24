DENVER (KDVR) – A post on Reddit advertised a protest in front of the Denver Police Department headquarters on Saturday evening turned violent and destructive. Twelve arrests were made and one officer was injured, according to DPD.

SkyFOX was over the area tracking the group as Denver police followed them. Agitators shot fireworks at officers, set fires in the streets and broke windows.

The post for the demonstration calls out government officials for vetoing a bill that would have allowed Denver residents to vote on defunding the police and putting a Peace Force in place.

Previous Story: Denver Councilwoman CdeBaca Will Propose Replacing Police Department With Peace Force

The demonstration says the city has failed and refused to address their demands about defunding the DPD.

On Sunday Denver Mayor Hancock spoke:

The earlier arrest count was corrected to 12. Here they are.

12 arrested in Denver at Defund Police rally.

© Copyright © 2020 Local TV LLC, All rights reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

Rating: 5.0/5. From 3 votes.
Please wait...