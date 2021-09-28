Ahead of a major climate summit in a few weeks, activist Greta Thunberg again ramped up pressure on global leaders at an environmental rally in Italy Tuesday — saying that they have been all talk and no action.
Thunberg made the remarks during a keynote address at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, an event that drew thousands of participants.
The 18-year-old Swedish activist, who has rarely shied away from confronting politicians, slammed leaders for making “empty promises” — and said their failures are a “betrayal toward all present and future generations.”
“Build back better. Blah, blah, blah. Green economy. Blah blah blah. Net-zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah,” she said, according to The Guardian.
“This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words that sound great but so far have not led to action. Our hopes and ambitions drown in their empty promises.”
Tuesday’s rally came about five weeks before the United Nations climate summit in Scotland, known as COP26, at which world leaders are expected to cooperate to make a coordinated effort to reduce climate emissions.
Some experts have said the summit may be one of the final chances for leaders to begin enacting the change necessary to stave off some serious climate-related threats.
Thousands are attending the three-day summit in Milan this week, known as PreCOP26.
Climate and energy ministers are scheduled to meet in the Italian city later this week and vet proposals for presentation at the U.N. summit next month.
For Thunberg, Tuesday’s was her second major rally in four days. Friday, she and thousands of other young activists attended an event in Germany, which was partly aimed at influencing the country’s federal elections.
