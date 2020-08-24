ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he would follow public health advisers’ advice if they called for a national shutdown should he take office and the coronavirus had not abated.
“I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives. We cannot get the country moving until we control the virus,” Biden said in an interview broadcast Sunday night on ABC News.
Asked specifically whether he’d push to shutter economic activity if scientists said it was necessary, Biden replied: “I would shut it down.”
The former vice president’s remarks came as part of his first joint interview with vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The pair accepted their party’s nominations during a virtual convention last week. On Monday, Republicans begin their convention to nominate Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a second term.
Biden and Harris, once primary rivals who sparred on the debate stage, sought during their sit-down with ABC to project a united front on policy issues from race to health care.
Harris, the first Black woman to join a major-party presidential ticket, vouched for Biden, a 77-year-old white man, when asked whether she’s privately addressed some of his missteps when discussing race. He declared in May that any Black American having trouble deciding who to support “ain’t Black,” a comment he walked back the same day and said again Sunday he regretted.
Harris described Biden as possessing “a deep sense of awareness and knowledge about racial disparities, inequities and systematic racism.” She added that Biden “actually knows how to say the words ‘Black Lives Matter,’” contrary to Trump, who “will never speak those words.”
The running mates downplayed their bitter debate encounter last summer, when Harris leveled deeply personal criticism against Biden over his opposition in the 1970s to federally mandated busing to desegregate public schools and for remarks he’d made about having worked amicably alongside racist senators when he first came to Washington.
Harris noted enduring racial wealth gaps in the U.S. and the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on Black and Hispanic communities. Biden, she said, “is addressing these truths, he speaks these truths.”
Biden said, looking back, he understands how Harris, who was among the minority students bused in the 1970s, would criticize him so harshly. But he said she and others may not have known his full record on civil rights.
He said he, as a white man, cannot understand her lived experiences and that she, a 55-year-old daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, can’t understand his. But, he said they “have the same value set” and are “on same exact page about what the possibilities are right now.”
They put similar framing on their primary-campaign differences on health care. Biden has consistently backed adding a “public option” to existing private insurance markets. Harris signed on to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ bill that would create a single-payer government insurance system to replace private insurance.
“I signed on to bills that were about great ideas to fix the problem,” Harris told ABC, arguing she and Biden “are completely aligned on … making sure everyone has health care.”
Biden called any differences “tactical” but said, “We both believe that health care is a right, not a privilege.”
Pressed about her record as a prosecutor, Harris tacitly acknowledged that some critics see her as part of the same criminal justice system she and Biden want to overhaul amid ongoing protests over the killings of Black Americans by police. Biden repeated that, contrary to Trump’s assertion, they do not support defunding police departments around the country.
The interview was Biden’s first extended sit-down with national journalists since Trump, who is just three years younger than Biden, mocked his Democratic rival as unable to handle such a venue. Trump has repeatedly suggested Biden is mentally unfit for the presidency. Biden smiled when asked about Trump’s characterization and said he remains eager to debate the president. Biden said he has no problem with voters questioning his fitness. “It’s a legitimate question to ask” about his and Trump’s ages, Biden said. “Watch me.”
Biden also laughed when asked about Trump’s recent statement that the only way he’d lose was if the election were rigged, and the Democratic challenger dismissed any notions that Trump wouldn’t leave the White House voluntarily if he loses.
“The American people will not let that happen,” he said. “No one’s going to allow that to happen.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Places
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Slo joe, the virus is already contained, and the economy is already moving along. Of course, you don’t realize this, because your communist handlers won’t tell you.
Good thing the American people aren’t as stupid as you are.
I don’t remember anyone ever electing anyone based on their scientific credentials, but on their ability to make the proper decisions. Scientists by nature are followers and slaves to their mostly incomplete data. Many think they are Gods because they can fly to the moon, cure diseases, split the atom as if THEY themselves created these knowledges instead of mere mortals only discovering that which God has already created. Trump was right when he said the virus would go away on its own, as all virus’s eventually do. If we discover ways to accelerate the process it is because we discovered the natural defenses that the Creator has already put in place, like Discovering which Presidential candidates have not the ability to create leadership on their own, but just plagiarize what current Presidents have already accomplished and falsely claim the ideas as their own. The Creator has a natural way of ridding THE PEOPLE of those kind of virus’s as well. Either vote early to remove them from office, or just wait as they destroy about you everything you spent your life to build and accumulate and let them be got rid of in God’s time. I’m for voting early,,,and often.
The shutting down the country will be a Socialist Political move, falsely blamed on COVID-19. If the Democrats can get the majority of the U.S. citizens depending on the government for support, then Bingo, they will vote for a Socialist country.
These fools are stupid. All one has to do is look at history. But Democrats put more of their trust and faith in their masters Nasty Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Maxine Waters and the basement Boy bumbling Biden than they do in GOD.
Once you become a servant to a government, they own you and the only way out is a civil war because your government masters will not let you vote them out of power. 🙁 🙁 🙁
If one thinks about what Biden is saying. This should scare the daylights out of anyone listening. And if the experts say he should stick his head in the sand, he would do that too. This Simon Says game is dangerous. Only this time it is “the experts say” Mask Mandates. Next it will be the “Chinese Communists say turn in your guns, we will rule you now.” Wake Up America
He knows they control science. Started under Clinton when he fired anyone at the world weather building that didn’t believe GW was because of man, which was most of them. Today they own science and no lie is too big for them. They own schools and no lie is too big for them.
And they will.
So, if we elect Biden, he is going to do whatever some group or other tells him to without any thought??? OMG.
“We cannot get the country moving until we control the virus”
We have accepted the fact that we CANNOT control the flu.
Everything I have seen and read (e.g. from CDC) shows the flu more deadly.
So, after the Chinese/Wuhan/Kung-flu is abated to some degree, do we light our hair on fire over the flu? (easy since we have been trained to comply).
We must fight back.
Apparently now it’s a matter of WE CAN CONTROL the post office.
If you can’t trust your Democrat Run state to properly count the COVID-19 deaths, how can you trust them to properly count the mail-in votes?
America can and will survive this COVID pandemic, but not the socially ingrained stupidity to trust a voter who cannot produce proof they are legally qualified to vote, or too lazy or cowardly to get off duff and go pull a live voting lever. You cannot claim ANY voter is suppressed if he always has the option to walk a few blocks to the voting booth. If he is too mentally or physically challenged to figure out a way to get there he probably is unfit to vote responsibly vote in the first place.
Joe Biden is a idiot. A puppet for communism and socialism. Too stupid to understand or think for himself. Harris is just a lowlife stain. American people who would vote for these two traitors need to leave America. They are useless to our freedoms and rights.
Every time I see Harris and Biden together, you can just read her body language and mind like,,”Thank God for the virus so he won’t get closer to me than 6 feet,,,My God I am so better qualified to socialize this country than this mentally challenged burnout.”
Oh yeah, how’s he going to do that exactly if millions of citizens just flat out refuse to obey a national shutdown?
Will he close banks so businesses & people can’t get loans or deposit or withdraw money?
Does he have enough willing law enforcement & national guard to close down & board up thousands of businesses including trucking & rail distribution of food & goods?
Or, enough jails to hold citizens who don’t obey?
Or, how many armed police will be needed to confront & force people to pay fines?
If no one obeys a madman dictator’s mandate then only thing left for him is to roll out an armed military to jail or kill people.
Might happen though since we already see with our own eyes that the Dem Party is ready, able & willing to send out Marxist, antifa, Soros & BLM terrorists to attack / kill police & civilians & trash, destroy &/or burn down major cities in order to gain or keep power.
What better way to destroy the country so Biden and the rest of his commies can rebuild it under communism?
I love how they can always find “experts”, whether it’s pushing meds, pushing shampoo, pushing global warming, keeping schools closed, wearing masks, or in this case, pushing complete shutdowns. I’m sure we could find experts who say we must never bathe again, it causes water shortages. I agree with Dig- the flu is known to be deadlier and has many different strains so that immunizations have failed for giving the wrong one. Are we going to do mass shutdowns every flu season? Look what “experts” have brought us- a squirrel carrying bubonic plaque was found in Colorado. The drop in services because of COVID has been a windfall in garbage, particularly in Dem cities that cater to homeless, and have rat populations exploding. Throw in all the rioter damage where no one can (or will) rebuild yet of what was burned down- we have even more urban blight, more havens for disease carrying rodents.
Absolutely! Totally agree. And ONE more shut down, and the economy will be gone. What these people like Biden and company have in store for suburbia is astonishing and will run down every neighborhood in America, but not the elite.
I agree the elite won’t be affected, they will be the ones pushing their bovine scatology on the suburbs and rural areas demanding that we the people like it whether we want to or not. Part of the fundamental change of our country that Obama said he was going to do.
Shut Down The Country If Scientists Tell Him To
Basement Joe will do what he’s told period.