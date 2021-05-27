Nature lovers have marveled at the arrival of Brood X, the 17-year cicadas emerging this spring and summer in much of the eastern U.S.. However, Brood X is also bringing a bevy of noise complaints with them.

A Georgia county has had enough though and is asking people to stop calling 911 about the loud bugs.

“Union County E911 is receiving multiple 911 calls for “alarms” in the neighborhood,” Union County EMS said in a Facebook post. “More than likely these “alarms” are not alarms at all but a bug, Brood X.”

The post goes on to explain that these are “some of the loudest of all insects.”

“It is often difficult to pinpoint where the sound is coming from and can sound like a vehicle or home alarm system. Their song can be loud enough to cause hearing loss as they can produce sounds up to 120 db.”

The county EMS goes on to add that the cicadas are harmless and not cause for concern — or bugging emergency dispatchers.

“So, if you think you hear an alarm ensure that it is an alarm and determine the location before contacting authorities.”

The cicadas have so far emerged or are expected to in 15 states. Trillions are expected to rise from the soil this year.

