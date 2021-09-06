NFL players can wear social justice messages on their helmets again this season and “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” will be stenciled in end zones for the second straight year as part of the league’s Inspire Change platform.
The league will also bring back the “Say Their Stories” initiative and for the first time, each team will highlight its social justice work during a regular-season home game in Weeks 17 and 18.
“We are committed to Inspire Change and the social justice work that inspires change for the long-term,” Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility, told The Associated Press.
The six messages players can choose from as part of the helmet decal program are: “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “It Takes All of Us,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Inspire Change” and “Say Their Stories.”
The end zone stencils will be placed on field for all clubs in all home games, except when another cause is being recognized. For example, during a club’s Salute to Service game, “End Racism” will be replaced with “Salute To Service” in one end zone and “It Takes All of Us” will remain on the opposite side.
This year’s “Say Their Stories” features will again be voiced by NFL players but will evolve to include social justice heroes who have been personally identified by players for their impact in this area, particularly those from their local communities.
For the final two weeks of the regular season, all clubs will receive the relevant banners, goal post wraps, stencils, helmet decals and video board graphics. The elements will continue to be featured during playoff games.
“That will provide a unified time frame for us to further amplify all of the work that our clubs are doing and that will lead into the playoffs where Inspire Change will continue to take center stage,” Isaacson said. “The key message for us as the season is starting, we are ramping up again in a big way with our social justice work.”
The league also worked with New Era and the Players Coalition to offer an Inspire Change knit hat that can be worn on the sideline during Weeks 17 and 18 by players, coaches and other personnel to add additional visibility to the cause. The hat will be sold at retail, and 100% of the league’s proceeds will be donated to Inspire Change grant recipients.
And my TV returns to other programming.
The only way any true American could possibly get behind the nonsense, would for them to acknowledge the new normal of racism, and that’s the persecution of Caucasians for the horrendous crime of being White. Pinning traits on us, many of them laudable goals and mores and traits for any civilized person regardless of race, and claim that we need to stop ourselves from using them to suppress our “White Privilege.”
They want White people to step aside from their jobs to allow persons of color to take them over.
Okay, Woke Corps Inc, all you White CEO s, walk the talk, You first!
I am still shocked, at the SHEER # of morons, in this nation, ADDICTED to watching / going to NFL games..
I used to watch every televised game I could. When I was a kid my Dad would rent a small TV during college playoff season. Our family loved football.
When Seattle finally got a team we were elated. For years we watched and hoped for a perennial winner. After we got the win in SB 48 and the great game in SB 49 the team started to unravel and the politics ruined the entire experience.
I and my extended family are all done with pro-sports. As much as we enjoy the beauty of the game itself we LOVE The United States Of America much, much more.
Besides if the Left keep devouring the nation it will be no time at all before all games are outlawed as a waste of taxable resources. They only need the morphine of the people until the guards are in their places.
These days, the ONLY “Sport” i can still watch, because it has YET TO fall victim to this wokeness, is WWE!
VP of social responsibility. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. So done with pro sports especially nfl.
I wouldn’t know what the NFL is doing and I don’t care. Don’t waste my time watching the game. But I sure did notice a lot of empty seats in that Kansas City stadium from the picture and it didn’t appear to have anything to do with social distancing.
I couldn’t CARE LESS< if the NFL is on, is not. I WILL never ever watch, a single bloody second of it…
It’s Okay to wear all that GARBAGE, but they couldn’t wear anything regarding the assassinated Police Officers. They praise the Criminal Marxist group BLM, and have it stenciled in the end zones, while the players kneel for the National Anthem. I haven’t watched the NFL since the Communist Kapernick started disrespecting OUR COUNTRY!!! Good Riddance!!!
THIS IS why i am shocked, we STILL SEE thousands of cops, providing SECURITY TO these bloody hacks.
NFL goes woke and also goes broke. There is not one “true” American who will support the nfl in anyway.
You mean there’s still enough idiots watching these **** shows to support them enough to have a new season??? How disgraceful. I had hoped they went broke or maybe with the Chinese communists paying them they don’t have to worry any more. Since communism has taken over America we’ll soon be told what we can and can’t watch soon. Thanks Obozo.