In the latest news from Fulton County, Georgia, documents submitted as part of the audit expose significant irregularities in the Atlanta area during the 2020 election.
These issues include identical vote tallies repeated multiple times, to large batches of absentee ballots that appear to be missing from the official ballot-scanning records, Just the News reports.
These problems potentially impact thousands of ballots in the race, which Joe Biden only won by less than 12,000 votes.
A private report from a contractor hired by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, which recapped seven days of problems, recorded behavior like the removal of a suitcase of sensitive election data used to authenticate voters.
“Learn that Rick reprogramming poll pads earlier was setting up a new precinct for SC11 because someone took the wrong suitcase but only took one,” Seven Hills Strategy, the contractor, wrote late on November 2. “Seems to be a mystery who this person was Should have chain of custody paperwork!! That means that a stranger just walked out with sensitive election materials?”
The contractor also observed that sensitive election materials were left on a dock at a warehouse unsupervised. “Several cases (including SC11) were just left out on the loading dock outside the warehouse,” he wrote. “Thankfully the seals were intact.”
Private experts and state election officials have differing viewpoints on whether the evidence shows a pattern of potential fraud or simply incompetence in the county.
However, they mostly agree for the first time that the top election supervisors in Fulton County should be removed. Some officials are even discussing putting the county’s election system in conservatorship so it can be run by state, not local, officials.
“I have continued to call on the elections director to be removed from his position, and the leadership of Fulton County has continued to fail to act,” Raffensperger told Just the News on Wednesday.
“It is no secret that Fulton has had issues in their elections department for decades, which is why I insisted on a state monitor being present to be eyes and ears on the ground,” he continued. “He did not see any evidence of fraud despite having full access, but he saw continued mismanagement, miscommunication, unpreparedness, and sloppiness. Georgia voters deserve better.”
This was kinda like the Florida Broward county elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes, thousands of Democrat Party votes would magickly appear after the Democrats lost an election.
Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes is now being sued by Gov. Rick Scott’s Senate campaign, which alleges “fraud” in the vote count.
It took forever to get rid of this corrupt Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes.
Maybe because she was Black.
IMO it won’t matter HOW MUCH evidence of fraud, irregularities etc, we can find.. THE COWARDLY SCOTUS Won’t dare ‘see it’..
NOR will the spineless GOP DO anything about it.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, you and the Governor, along with Stacy Abrams perpetrated this fraud against Trump. Brad, you, the Governor of Georgia and Stacy Abrams should all be put in prison.
Just like archaeologists—they keep digging and they keep coming up with new discoveries.
Come on Man, there is not any voter fraud taking place, not even a little.
Citizens of the USA, ” OH YES THERE IS !!!
This is not the fraud you are looking for
November 2016 thru October 2020: “Russia hacked our election, Trump won by fraud!”
November 2020 to present: “There is no way our election could be hacked or any fraud committed.”
No matter HOW MUCH evidence you can uncover.. “There is no fraud.. “
I’m more interested in the Republican Establishment response, or the lack thereof.
I always knew that the Georgia ??vote that gave the Senate to the communist dumbocrats, was false. The dumbocrats did the same thing that “won” them the regular election.
Something most of us WARNED WOULD HAPPEN… BUT the RINOS didn’t listen, or DO anything to stop it.