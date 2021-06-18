In the latest news from Fulton County, Georgia, documents submitted as part of the audit expose significant irregularities in the Atlanta area during the 2020 election.

These issues include identical vote tallies repeated multiple times, to large batches of absentee ballots that appear to be missing from the official ballot-scanning records, Just the News reports.

These problems potentially impact thousands of ballots in the race, which Joe Biden only won by less than 12,000 votes.

A private report from a contractor hired by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, which recapped seven days of problems, recorded behavior like the removal of a suitcase of sensitive election data used to authenticate voters.

“Learn that Rick reprogramming poll pads earlier was setting up a new precinct for SC11 because someone took the wrong suitcase but only took one,” Seven Hills Strategy, the contractor, wrote late on November 2. “Seems to be a mystery who this person was Should have chain of custody paperwork!! That means that a stranger just walked out with sensitive election materials?”

The contractor also observed that sensitive election materials were left on a dock at a warehouse unsupervised. “Several cases (including SC11) were just left out on the loading dock outside the warehouse,” he wrote. “Thankfully the seals were intact.”

Private experts and state election officials have differing viewpoints on whether the evidence shows a pattern of potential fraud or simply incompetence in the county.

However, they mostly agree  for the first time  that the top election supervisors in Fulton County should be removed. Some officials are even discussing putting the county’s election system in conservatorship so it can be run by state, not local, officials.

“I have continued to call on the elections director to be removed from his position, and the leadership of Fulton County has continued to fail to act,” Raffensperger told Just the News on Wednesday.

“It is no secret that Fulton has had issues in their elections department for decades, which is why I insisted on a state monitor being present to be eyes and ears on the ground,” he continued. “He did not see any evidence of fraud despite having full access, but he saw continued mismanagement, miscommunication, unpreparedness, and sloppiness. Georgia voters deserve better.”

