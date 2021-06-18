The Pentagon will begin training service members who are departing the military to resist being recruited by violent extremists.

The training comes as part of a new Biden administration plan, the National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism, which seeks to fight off the “lethal threat” from violent white supremacists, as reported by Just the News.

“Our approach will protect both the nation and the civil liberties of its citizens,” the White House wrote in a statement.

In efforts to weed out “domestic terrorism,” the plan focuses on the notion that military members exiting service could be targeted by extremist recruiters.

“The Department of Defense, in addition, is incorporating training for service members separating or retiring from the military on potential targeting of those with military training by violent extremist actors,” the report reads. “The U.S. Government is also developing a mechanism by which veterans can report recruitment attempts by violent extremist actors.”

The training program is expected to begin before the end of the year.

The effort is aimed at the “two most lethal elements” of the current threat. Those consist of “(1) racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists who advocate for the superiority of the white race and (2) anti-government or anti-authority violent extremists, such as militia violent extremists,” the report reads.

The program has full support from the Biden Pentagon.

“The release today of the first-ever National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism is a milestone in our country’s efforts to address a serious and growing security threat,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a Tuesday statement. “While domestic law enforcement agencies take the lead, the Department of Defense will do our part to support this important strategy. That includes maintaining the Department’s robust relationship with federal law enforcement as well as refining our policies to better address this issue within the Department.”

