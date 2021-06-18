Vladimir Putin held a long press conference in Geneva after his meeting with Biden, answering questions from many of the world’s media.
When asked about the atmosphere of his meeting with Biden he said he felt no pressure.
In response to an American reporter’s question about political prisoners in Russia, referring to Navalny, Putin compared America’s recent record speaking about 400 American political prisoners being held in what he described as under criminal persecution in solitary confinement by an US Government who are calling them”domestic terrorists.”
He also spoke about Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed woman who, on January 6, threatened no one but was shot dead by a US official who has not been named or arrested.
He also spoke to the BLM riots as being in violation of US law yet were allowed to burn and destroy American cities.
Dubious Democrat actions and non-actions are coming back to bite them internationally.
When they tried to put a mirror up to Russia, Putin artfully turned the mirror around into America’s political face.
Putin answered more questions in under an hour than Biden and Harris combined did in six months giving the impression he was more amenable to the press than the two top US officials.
It was a major diplomatic mistake by the United States to allow Putin to go first with his press conference. Biden’s press meet was subsequently reactive.
They didn’t hold a joint press conference because the Biden camp reckoned their guy would not have been able to compete with Putin. The optics would have looked bad.
The Putin conference went on for 55 minutes. Biden’s 24.
Summarising the meeting, America got nothing back from Putin for the Russian cyber attacks, nothing for Biden lifting the sanctions on the Russian pipeline to Europe that boosts Putin’s economy for decades and increases his power and influence in Europe.
By approving Putin’s pipeline, Biden gave Putin trillions of Euros while simultaneously paying Europe billions of dollars to protect them from Russia.
Welcome to Biden logic even as Biden couldn’t even get the return of imprisoned Americans in Russian jails from Putin.
America has surrendered the moral high ground on human rights, trapped by the Democrats’ lying narrative of American”systemic racism” played back to them by China at their Summit in Alaska and now from Russia in Geneva.
The optics looked really bad in Europe.
America lost BIG TIME in Geneva.
Barry Shaw is Senior Associate at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.
The entire world is laughing at the U.S. for allowing such a Fool to become the puppet president.
The rest of the world is increasingly contemptuous towards a faux American “puppet president administration” that is clueless and hamstrung by the blinding arrogance and moral/intellectual rot of the leftist counterculture.
More significantly, Real America isn’t buying any of it either.
AND with the # of foreign nations, we’ve criticized about, for having fraud laden elections, EVERYONE OF THEM IS laughing at us saying “WELL AT LEAST we didn’t fraud it, THEN LIE TO EVERYONE that we didn’t do it!”
Putin versus the dementia 3 x 5 card Biden. Hey Joe, when you look at yourself in the mirror, you see nothing but an empty suit aka the ultimate weakling.
Proof that other world leaders are well aware of the circus in Washington DC. Putin is no fool—he is an adversary because he is a Communist, but he is a smart person in his position. Oh, and he probably had dessert, too 🙂
Imagine what kim ill, or the ayatollah is thinking!
By the way when Putin was a young man he stood 12 feet away from President Regan. He must have learned a lot from the former president to know our country so well.
I kind of like Putin. to bad we don’t still have or have a president that can deal and talk and leave others guessing.
Do I agree more with Putin than Dementia Joe ?!? I have no doubt bLM riots would have been shut down day one if this happened under his watch.
You can bet your but, they would have gotten SQUELCHED with lethal force..
It was a major diplomatic mistake by the United States to allow a senile, doddering old fool to even attend the G7! The participating countries are all laughing about our FAKE president and his lack of a functioning brain! Additionally he went, criticized America, and did us no good at all! We sure screwed up sending in the “D” team! “D” team IS NOT the Dream team….it’s more like the DoDo team!