Two homosexual rights groups have sued the State of Florida and its governor, Ron DeSantis, demanding the right to hand out and teach graphic sexual material to public school students as young as five years old.
Family Equality and Equality Florida have filed a federal lawsuit to overturn the “Parental Rights in Education” bill that protects five-, six- and seven-year-olds from being taught about homosexuality and transgenderism. The lawsuit followed a full-on attack against the new law from the Biden administration, including several events last week showing support for the LGBTQ+ community as well as a presidential proclamation recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility.
AFN talked with John Stemberger of the Florida Family Policy Council, who says despite the lies from LGBTQ activists and their supporters – not to mention the misinformation being propagated by The Walt Disney Company – the bill isn’t about shaming and silencing “gay” teachers and students. In fact, says Stemberger, it’s about protecting children.
“This bill really doesn’t gain any ground; it’s just holding the line,” he says, “and [it tells schools] You’re not going to corrupt and contaminate our little kids.”
When he signed the bill into law last week, Governor DeSantis said: “We will make sure that parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination.”
Stemberger says as the name implies, the Parental Rights in Education bill guarantees that parents have the right and responsibility of teaching their children about sex at whatever age they think is responsible.
“[It’s] just trying to get parents the right over their children and tell the state: Look, you don’t own our kids, and you can’t mess with their minds, you can’t introduce sexuality and content that’s inappropriate at a very tender, young age.”
Stemberger also has an idea why gay activists are so keen on promoting sin to little children: “They know that the young people and the children are the next generation. If they can win that battle, it’s over.”
Shared sentiment
One of the latest to come out in support of the new Florida law is none other than Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswomen from Hawaii. In a tweet dated early today, Gabbard accuses the federal government of trying to “usurp” parents’ rights and responsibility to raise their own children:
Gabbard: “… We should all the support the Parental Rights in Education bill that recently passed in Florida, which very simply bans government and government schools from indoctrinating woke sexual values in our schools to a captive audience. A captive audience that is by law required to attend.”
“Government has no place in our personal lives; government has no place in our bedrooms. Parents are the ones responsible for raising their kids and instilling in them a moral foundation – not the government.”
The former House member also suggests in her tweet that the law needs to go even further, extending protections through the 12th grade.
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
“Two homosexual rights groups have sued the State of Florida and its governor, Ron DeSantis, demanding the right to hand out and teach graphic sexual material to public school students as young as five years old.”
The LGBTQ Con is just to want “equality acceptance and tolerance.”
These LGBTQ’s are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against GOD and nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies of Organized LGBT mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
LGBTQ’s are not a race, color, ethnicity, nationality, religion or gender. It is a chosen sexual perverted lifestyle.
It is a perversion that is taught, Little boys do not like little girls and little girls do not like little boys until the age of about 10-12 then nature makes girls attractive to boys and boys attractive to girls.
Ever wonder why the LGBTQ’s want to start to indoctranate and teaching their perverted sexuality in kindergarten??
Who gave these degenerate perverts the right to chose what your children learn and when they learn it?
ANSWER: NOBODY…… But the treasonous, dishonest, unethical, immoral, demonic Democrats are tryinging.
I don’t disagree with anything you said, but I do want to clarify a piece of it.
Based on Tucker:
For years, the Human Rights Campaign was about LGB “equality acceptance and tolerance.” Their pinnacle goal was gay marriage. When they won that, HRC (funny Human Rights Campaign has the same initials as Hillary) had to continue their grift by shifting focus. They did it by adding “T”, and later “QIA” then it got ridiculous so they added the “+” so when people want P for Pandas (a Disney reference) they can say it’s included.
*Most* LBG’s that I’ve met through the years just want to live their lives. Some are even conservative on everything else (Rick Grenell, Chadwick Moore for example). It’s a fraction of a fraction who are activists pushing the ultra radical agenda. They know they cannot propagate themselves because by their activities, they do not reproduce. We outnumber them significantly, and we need to stop being afraid.
THEN why, if it is such a fraction of a fraction, DO THEY SEEM to have all the damn power??
If gays want to be gay, they can do so within their own private lives. While I do not support their lifestyle, I respect them as people and they can make whatever choices for themselves that they please. But these loud-mouth, hateful, arrogant, in-your-face militant activists who think that their way of living something that they can muscle onto everybody else and turn society and culture upside down in order to achieve mainstream acceptance—I have no patience nor respect for them.
Like it or not—they must understand that they practice something that is outside of normal—is not biologically sound—and is not pronounced as good in Genesis after God created man and woman. And that’s another choice they can make—if they want to reject God and His order of Creation—they are free to do so—it does not change the truth nor the way things are.
So, I hope they get put in their place here.
IF they wanna be pervs, MOVE TO A STATE that welcomes it.. LIKE commiefornia or NY!
boys and girls the great deciever satan is very busy in america right now
Is it possible that this is a sign of their own insecurities? That jading the minds of others, especially the young, will give them a kinf of affirmation? Parents and police and most definitely school boards should be on alert, have knowledge of laws concerning the dissemination of pornography especially where children are concerned.
There is absolutely NO reason to be teaching a 5 year old about sex, straight or gay. That is, unless you are attempting to groom them! These perverts need to go to jail.
Dam skippy..
STOP PUSHING SEX and anything else sexual, on YOUNGER AND YOUNGER kids!!!
Those people that want to brain wash our young kids with all those sexually graphic words and pictures should be arrested as sexual perverts. Kids as young as they are trying to brain wash have no idea what sex and queer even means.
It’s legalized, mandated child abuse. Perverts trolling for potential converts from a group with no means of escape.
IF this doesn’t count as Grooming, WHAT THE HELL DOES?