House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is throwing her weight behind U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Edward Markey — prompting cries of hypocrisy from progressives and teeing up another clash with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
“Never before have the times demanded we elect courageous leaders as today,” Pelosi said in her video endorsement of Kennedy Thursday — a surprising late-stage turn in the hotly contested Senate primary.
Ocasio-Cortez — who’s backing Markey, her Green New Deal coauthor — responded to Pelosi’s endorsement by lighting up the Democrats’ congressional campaign arm for “cherry-picking” when to enforce its policy blacklisting firms that aid challengers taking on incumbents in Democratic primaries.
“No one gets to complain about primary challenges again,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “So @dccc, when can we expect you to reverse your blacklist policy against primary orgs?”
No one gets to complain about primary challenges again. 🤗
So @dccc, when can we expect you to reverse your blacklist policy against primary orgs?
Because between this & lack of care around @IlhanMN’s challenger, it seems like less a policy and more a cherry-picking activity. https://t.co/xSneSK8H2q
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 20, 2020
Pelosi lauded Kennedy’s efforts to help flip the House blue in 2018 as part of her endorsement of the 39-year-old challenger.
“He knows that to achieve progressive change, you must be on the front lines, leading movements of people,” Pelosi said in a video announcing her support. “Massachusetts and America need Joe Kennedy’s courage and leadership in the Senate to fight for the change we need.”
The highest-ranking woman in government — who tapped Kennedy to deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s first State of the Union in 2018 — praised the 39-year-old as the future of the Democratic Party in a statement released by his campaign. A Pelosi aide reportedly said the congresswoman was uncomfortable with Markey’s repeated attacks on Kennedy and his family.
Kennedy called Pelosi “a force and a changemaker” and said he’s “beyond grateful to have her in my corner.”
Pelosi’s backing should give Kennedy a boost as he remains locked in an incredibly close race against the incumbent with less than two weeks until the final votes are cast. A recent SurveyUSA poll of likely Democratic primary voters put the pair neck-and-neck with Markey edging Kennedy 44% to 42%, within the poll’s margin of error. Of the 558 voters surveyed, 15% remained undecided.
But it snubs Markey, her former House colleague of decades. And it pits the House leader not just against progressives, but also against her close ally, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and several members of the Massachusetts delegation, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Markey reacted cordially to the news, saying in a statement, “Any candidate would be proud to have her endorsement, and I congratulate Congressman Kennedy on securing her support.”
But Justice Democrats, the group that helped propel Ocasio-Cortez’s rise, blasted the endorsement as “hypocrisy.”
Ed Markey earns people’s support bc he is a Senator who actually uses his power and privilege to advance change, instead of denigrating, watering down, or finger-wagging the community leaders demanding it.
I cannot communicate enough how rare a quality that is in Washington. https://t.co/IIF8vNCuum
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 21, 2020
Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who is also backing Markey, tweeted, “So @SpeakerPelosi can insert herself in our US Senate race, but @AyannaPressley was not a speaker at the convention? Nancy, the future of the Democratic Party is NOT a privileged, legacy candidate.”
Good old “nobody’s too crazy for me” AOC. She’s the gift that keeps on giving. What a perfect poster child for the looney Left and their insane politics, morality, and belief system. Everything she says is always wrong, and the louder she shouts it the more of a spotlight she shines on the destructive nature of the Left.
Like these riots and the “defund the police” movement. Those didn’t spring up overnight. Those have been quietly building for years now. 2020 has revealed a problem that was already there. The roaches are coming out of the woodwork, but they were definitely in the woodwork for a long time.
AOC isn’t the problem. The problem goes much deeper. AOC is the visible symptom that tells you how bad the rot has become on the Left.
Looks and sounds like the red and green claws have extended further and the mask is off from the sugary sweet smile AOC has had to charm the people who are buying into her communist ideas for America, including ole Nancy Pelosi.
This Garden of Eden snake embodied in AOC has a lot more radical ideas for America than we ever dreamed of.
Nancy is losing the grip on the gavel and AOC is waiting in the wings.
It is imperative that the Republicans take back the House, the Senate and the Oval Office, and this time they had better remember what being in those positions of power require of them, for these communists will take over entirely given the least opportunity and tear up the Constitution just like Nancy Pelosi tore up the State of the Union Address before the nation last year, and confiscate all guns, leaving the population helpless against a tyrannical government. We have see only a bit of what these communists will do and have done in various states around the nation, Lightfoot, Newsome, Pritzker, Whitmer et al. They are all on board for “REIMAGINATION” of America, and we have seen it in the music, sports etc throughout all of America.
And soon they should be able to see their imaginations re-imagined into the REAL WORLD of “THIS IS A CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC” and don’t ever forget it again!
With the designated future on full display in large, communist controlled cities across the nation for all the voters to see….
No matter how hard they massage to votes, there isn’t going to be a happy ending for them.
There will be an ending, but it won’t be happy.
AOC, Senator Markey, and Pelosi are all radicals. AOC, along with these other two clowns, should be sent to Venezuela, on a one way trip. What a great photo op for the main stream media, as these clowns will be seen eating out of the back of garbage trucks, in Venezuela. Socialism personified!
” AOC is the visible symptom that tells you how bad the rot has become on the Left.”…….. This is True.
You don’t have to go back any farther than the Tinkerbell obama reign. With the anti-American policies, LGBTQ policies, Importing hundreds of thousands of anti-American Muslims, the corruption of obama, “Crooked Hil-Liar-y”, Lois Lerner and Eric Holder and the racist hate that obama administration cultivated.
*July 19, 2013: Neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman is acquitted in Florida in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, a black teen.
*Aug. 9, 2014: Eighteen-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, is shot and killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, setting off protests that bring national recognition to the then-fledgling Black Lives Matter movement.
*December 2014: A grand jury declines to indict an NYPD officer in the choking death of Eric Garner, a black man who was suspected of selling loose cigarettes. Protests follow.
*une 17, 2015: Dylann Roof, a white man who would later admit he wanted to start a race war, fatally shoots eight black worshippers and their pastor at the Emanuel African Methodist.
*July 7, 2016: A sniper ambushes five Dallas police officers at an otherwise peaceful protest against the police killings earlier that week of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.
Pelosi wants to keep proving she is in charge, not AOC. I don’t think she’s backing Kennedy because his ideas are better, they’re all losers. Bet part of AOC’s 60 seconds moratorium was Pelosi’s idea,who probably denied her to speak at all. The DNC only caved because AOC was making such a public stink about it. Can’t show the divisive side of them.