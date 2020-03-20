It’s not just the liberal news media which is criticizing President Trump and his administration. Democratic nonprofits and political action committees are joining the fray, politicizing the coronavirus despite nationwide unease over the pandemic.

The Washington Post reports that one group alone — Pacronym — is dropping $5 million on attack ads directed at Mr. Trump’s response to coronavirus. Other groups and consultants also are pushing messages about “Trump’s incompetence,” including Arabella Advisors and New Venture Fund, the Post said.

Some fault both the timing and the content of this pricey push.

“Arabella is sending funds down through its spider web of nonprofits to politicize a time of fear and instability before the 2020 election,” writes Madeline Osburn, a staff editor at The Federalist.

“Crises like this one should be a time for national unity, and instead, this large left-wing dark money group is taking advantage of the coronavirus to score cheap political points against the president,” Adam Laxalt, outside counsel of Americans For Public Trust, told Ms. Osburn.

Mr. Laxalt went on to say that while the White House is trying to secure financial support for Americans and small businesses, the Democratic groups are “secretly” shelling out many millions of dollars on political campaigns.

“It’s beyond the pale. There is plenty of time for politics down the road — but now is the time to focus on coming together,” Mr. Laxalt advised.

“The Capital Research Center reports that between 2013 and 2017, the Arabella network received a whopping $1.6 billion in contributions. While the source of their funding remains unknown, it’s clear they are willing to stop at nothing to attack Trump, even if it means politicizing the growing fears, illnesses, and deaths of American citizens,” Ms. Osburn concludes.

SOME TRUTH: A HISTORIC PERSPECTIVE

A veteran physician offers terse insight into the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus.

“The way we have transitioned from a peacetime to a wartime setting in the last two weeks has been remarkable. It took four to six months to get this far after Pearl Harbor. I think an excellent job is being done,” Dr. William Fisher, 73, tells Fox News.

The Houston-based emergency physician is currently tending COVID-19 patients — and is well-versed in emerging, unusual situations. He served as a NASA astronaut providing medical support for multiple space missions, logging some 170 hours in space himself.

He is also the father of Fox News correspondent Kristin Fisher, who posted a photo of her dad in protective gear on Twitter, on Friday recalling the gripping moment when the “gravity of the situation” facing the nation hit her.

“Everyone has their moment. This was mine,” she says.

IN SUMMATION: THE LIBERAL PRESS

Media tirades against President Trump continue during a critical time in the nation’s history. Not every news organization is guilty, of course. But there are some loud voices that continue to undermine Mr. Trump as the coronavirus crisis escalates. That may not be prudent.

“This was the media’s time to shine, a moment when we needed clear, objective information delivered by intelligent people who asked the important questions people care about so Americans could protect themselves and their families. It was a critical juncture when the media could step up and show us all that yes, the media is still important. It still matters. It still deserves our respect,” writes Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter.

“Instead we got, ‘Mr. President, isn’t accurately pointing out that the coronavirus originated in China racist?’ Really. That was a thing. Pointing out that the Wuhan flu came from Wuhan is racist. I wish I was joking,” he says.

THE NEW OFFICE

Behold #WFH — a popular new social media hashtag which stands for “work from home” and is now uniting millions of Americans who are doing just that.

The practice is both proper and helpful in these times, but also brings an extra personal dimension to video conferences linking homebound employees — so much so that the business publication Fast Company is chronicling the new work culture.

“Farts, cats, naked bodies: People are failing hilariously at working from home. Heroes, all of you!” the news organization declares.

HELPFUL DIVERSION

One online source for one and all during the coronavirus crisis: The Old Farmer’s Almanac — established in 1792 — offers all manner of reassuring and uncomplicated fare, from recipes and garden planning, to weather, history, fishing calendars, astronomy and some classy kid’s stuff. The coffeecake recipes are particularly enticing.

Find it all at Almanac.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 88% of U.S. adults are closely following news about coronavirus; 91% of Republicans, 84% of independents and 95% of Democrats agree.

• 81% overall say they are “probably behaving appropriately” toward coronavirus risks; 81% of Republicans, 79% of independents and 84% of Democrats agree.

• 65% overall say the coronavirus epidemic is a national emergency; 53% of Republicans, 60% of independents and 81% of Democrats agree.

• 56% overall worry about personally “experiencing coronavirus”; 45% of Republicans, 52% of independents and 71% of Democrats agree.

• 7% overall say a close friend, family member or they themselves have been exposed to coronavirus; 8% of Republicans, 6% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted March 15-17.

