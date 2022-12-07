Following Twitter’s release last Friday of shocking revelations of collusion between the Deep State and Big Tech to censor news about Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell,” Donald Trump took to Truth Social, and what followed may have been another Charlottesville moment among the media, other Trump-haters, and more.

From CNN: “Trump calls for the termination of the Constitution in Truth Social post.” Over at Axios: “‘A few hours ago the leader of the republican party donald trump called for destroying the Constitution and making himself dictator,’ Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) tweeted.”

The offending language from Trump’s social media post was, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” Trump also included the admonition that “[o]ur great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False and Fraudulent Elections!”

Those who believe that Trump is evil and ignorant will of course read what they want into his post regardless of his intent and the actual meaning. Had Trump actually called to terminate the Constitution — as anti-Trumpers would lead the gullible to believe — he would have lost his constitutional conservative base, and he knows that.

Monday, however, a more level-headed journalist, @ByronYork, tweeted instead, “Question: What do you think is the most accurate way to describe what Trump called for in the Truth Social post below? truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTru… pic.twitter.com/58OUiXRUpW.”

The predisposed anti-Trump crowd chose to read “allow for” as advocating termination of laws governing elections. Those governing laws include Article 2, Section 1 of the United States Constitution, which provides for the unique role of state legislatures (not state bureaucrats) setting the presidential election laws.

Indeed, constitutional arguments presented before January 6, 2021 — which unfortunately have been largely misreported by the corporate press and overshadowed by other issues — are grounded in efforts to prevent false and fraudulent elections. (“Nothing was more to be desired than that every practicable obstacle should be opposed to cabal, intrigue, and corruption. These most deadly adversaries of republican government might naturally have been expected to make their approaches from more than one quarter, but chiefly from the desire in foreign powers to gain an improper ascendant in our councils” [Federalist 68].)

That key states violated Article 2, Section 1 by bypassing state legislatures in making new rules for the 2020 election did result in election law violations that swayed the outcome.

Another common reading of “allow for” is “to make (something) possible,” as in “to leave your house unlocked allows for theft.” It means to give the necessary time or opportunity for something to happen.

Reading Trump’s comment in that context brings a very different meaning to his social media post from a call by him to terminate the Constitution. This reading is more plausible when one knows that Trump was briefed by some brilliant constitutional lawyers about the state fraud and constitutional issues under Article 2, Section 1, whether one agrees with their constitutional arguments or not.

It was the acts of others that “terminated” the laws governing the 2020 elections — like what was seen in the Twitter revelations about collusion with Big Tech aiders and abettors such as those who lied and said the laptop was Russian disinformation. That collusion enabled (allowed for) a false and fraudulent election in 2020. The lies skewed votes, polls reveal.

Leftists and establishment Republicans have been systematically “terminating” the Constitution for decades. In Federalist 44, James Madison wrote about how the United States may eventually be prone to usurpation of constitutional law by elected officials, “[yet] in the last resort a remedy must be obtained from the people who can, by the election of more faithful representatives, annul the acts of the usurpers,” he wrote.

Madison didn’t even envision what we now face with collusion between the Deep State and mega-corporations.

Federalist 53 refers to the “Constitution [as] paramount to the government,” and John Marshall called it our “fundamental and paramount law.” Had Trump actually called for the Constitution to be broken — when the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress break it every day — he’d have sealed his fate for 2024.

Anti-Trumpers are more than happy to use this new Charlottesville hoax moment to distract from Elon Musk’s release of the Twitter censorship files.