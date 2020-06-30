President Donald Trump thinks it is “incredible stupidity” for Democrats in Orange County to push to remove John Wayne’s name, statue and likeness from their county airport. The organization has called for the name change because of, among other things, the racist and bigoted things the screen legend said in a 1971 interview.
In a tweet Monday morning, Trump defended the airport being named after the Hollywood star, a longtime Orange County resident who died 41 years ago. In the same tweet, Trump also blasted the decision by Princeton University to drop Democrat President Woodrow Wilson’s name from its school of public policy.
“Can anyone believe that Princeton just dropped the name of Democrat Woodrow Wilson from their highly respected policy center. Now the Do Nothing Democrats want to take off the name John Wayne from an airport. Incredible stupidity!”
Leaders of Orange County’s Democratic Party passed an emergency resolution last week, condemning Wayne’s comments to Playboy magazine in 1971. Among many incendiary things, Wayne said, “I believe in white supremacy until the Blacks are educated to a point of responsibility.”
The Democratic party leaders have called on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to drop Wayne’s name from the international airport and “restore it to its original name: Orange County Airport,” the Los Angeles Times reported.
The controversy over Wayne’s racist views has been brewing for at least a year. In February 2019, a fierce debate arose on social media after his Playboy comments resurfaced on Twitter.
The Playboy interview occurred when Wayne was in his 60s and fresh off his Oscar win for “True Grit.” In the lengthy interview, Wayne discussed a range of topics, from working in Hollywood to race and sex. He voiced his support for white supremacy during a discussion about Black political activist and academic Angela Davis.
“With a lot of Blacks, there’s quite a bit of resentment along with their dissent, and possibly rightfully so,” Wayne said. “But we can’t all of a sudden get down on our knees and turn everything over to the leadership of the Blacks. I believe in white supremacy until the Blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don’t believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people.”
Later in the interview, Wayne said he didn’t feel “guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago (Black) people were slaves.” Wayne continued: “Now, I’m not condoning slavery. It’s just a fact of life, like the kid who gets infantile paralysis and has to wear braces so he can’t play football with the rest of us.”
Wayne also lamented “tokenism” in Hollywood and accused Native Americans of “selfishly trying to keep (North America) to themselves.” Wayne’s Western films, including “The Searchers,” were accused of perpetuating stereotypes about Native Americans.
Wayne furthermore blasted Communists for teaching in American public schools and the depiction of gay sex in “Midnight Cowboy,” the 1970 best picture Oscar winner. Wayne used a homophobic slur to describe the characters played by Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight.
Journalist and author Glenn Greenwald was among those who joined the Twitter debate to challenge the image Wayne built for himself as a model of American courage and manliness. In many of the more than 200 films Wayne made from 1926 to 1977, Wayne played World War II heroes and stalwart figures of the American West.
Greenwald, a co-founder of The Intercept, tweeted: “I devoted a book chapter to John Wayne, a conservative icon & one of the 20th Century’s most deceitful & pitiful men. A supporter of McCarthy, war cheerleader & moralizer who casually impugned patriotism & called people perverts while draft-dodging & having serial drunken affairs.”
In October, Wayne’s Playboy comments prompted students at the film school at the University of Southern California, the actor’s alma mater, to ask the campus to remove a permanent exhibit devoted to his career. Wayne attended USC in the 1920s under his birth name, Marion Michael Morrison. He was honored with a collection of memorabilia, scripts, props and awards from many of his films.
The move to rethink public tributes to Wayne is part of “a national movement to remove white supremacist symbols and names (that are) reshaping American institutions, monuments, businesses, nonprofits, sports leagues and teams,” the resolution by Orange County Democrats said. The movement was sparked by the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Removing Democrat President Wilson’s name from Princeton University’s school of public policy came Friday. A release from the university’s Board of Trustees said, “We have taken this extraordinary step because we believe that Wilson’s racist thinking and policies make him an inappropriate namesake for a school whose scholars, students, and alumni must be firmly committed to combating the scourge of racism in all its forms.”
Wilson, the country’s 28th president from 1913 to 1921, once defended racial segregation as “a benefit” and said slaves “were happy and well-cared for,” CNN reported. He denied admission to African American men and sought to exclude them from the school’s history.
“Wilson’s racism was significant and consequential even by the standards of his own time,” Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber said in a statement. “He segregated the federal civil service after it had been racially integrated for decades, thereby taking America backward in its pursuit of justice. He not only acquiesced in but added to the persistent practice of racism in this country, a practice that continues to do harm today.”
The destruction of History, by the left wing communists. Movies censored, we can no longer learn about the past Presidents of the United States, because people are offended. We are headed for another Civil War and the complacent brain dead, who think these thugs will not come after them, will get run over by these anarchists and killed or jailed by these anarchists. Stupid is as Stupid does!!!!!!!
I wonder if these dishonorable Democrats are going to change any Martin Luther King Jr. or any other black Statues, street names, schools, parks etc.
Here are just 10.
1. Martin Luther King Memorial — Washington, D.C.
2. Malcolm X — Harlem, NY
3. Adam Clayton Powell — Harlem, NY
4. Joe Louis — Detroit, MI
5. George Washington Carver — Newton County.
6. Crispus Attucks — Boston, MA
7. Harriet Tubman — Harlem, NY
8. W.E.B. Dubois — Nashville, Tennessee.
9. Medgar Evers — Jackson, MS
10. Tupac Shakur — Atlanta, Georgia
I think All historic markers should be public property and protected from radical racist or corrupt disgusting politicians.
We are letting the dishonorable, disgraceful Democrats destroy our history for their political advantage.
It is no surprise that the Democrats propaganda media is feeding this feeding frenzy right before the Presidential elections. 🙁
When is truth racist? Today’s blacks don’t have any idea what racism is. They don’t want to hear Walter Williams, Dr. Sowell, Ben West or other black who worked to get ahead. But they love Juan Williams, Van Jones etc.
Regarding the “a point of responsibility”, how can ANYONE take offense to that? We are talking about this NOW, because that point HAS NOT BEEN REACHED YET!!!!!!!!!! Granted, many HAVE reached that point, but BLM, COMMUNISTS, MARXISTS, RIOTERS, SUPPOSED PROTESTERS that are NOT protesters, etc….. HAVE NOT REACHED THAT POINT! If they even START to claim otherwise, it just proves that they HAVEN’T!
If they want to prove me wrong, there is only ONE way! START ACTING THE AGE YOU WANT THE WORLD TO BELIEVE YOU ARE! THEN, people will KNOW! SCREAMING OTHERWISE PROVES NOTHING MORE THAN I AM RIGHT, AND JOHN WAYNE WAS ALSO!!!!!!
Agreed, but you really should use the CAPS more sparingly.
Gee I have an idea , Let’s remove from the house and the senate everyone who ever said anything racist and or racially insensitive . The halls would surely echo if a sensible word was spoken because there would be no Dems left and even some Republicans would be gone. There is a very peaceful way to do this too. Vote the bums out and elect people with American values. That would peacefully eliminate the demo-donkey party from the American scene. Then maybe we could have a real 2 party system . Conservative and More Conservative.
We’ve reached critical mass, people. Thank to a half-century or so of left-wing college indoctrination the majority of people are now stupid.
What exactly is white supremacy? Does everyone who is white qualify for this slur? If so, then are all who use that description so freely in their speech bigots and racists, just of another color? Why should they be allowed to use hate speech and racists slurs? Why are so many people willing to give up their right to speak. I read somewhere that Idi Amin was asked if Uganda had freedom of speech….he said, yes, we have freedom of speech but after you speak, you may not have freedom…..sort of sounds like the social media controllers and members of the Democratic Party.
Another reason to never cross the border into “Californication”
“a point of responsibility.” to take out of context a small portion of the supposed John Wayne comment, this covers an overwhelming portion of what the problem is today, much of it caused by left-wing democrat loons who have used the blacks of this country as pawns for decades. Instead of helping blacks to become RESPONSIBLE, the socialist left democrats have worked hard to keep them down on the plantation and telling them all their problems are caused by conservatives and the GOP, all the while almost ALL democrat controlled cities and states are a spectacle of the failure of the very policies democrats promote. The sad part too many blacks fall for the BS, as we see today.