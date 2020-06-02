A Florida sheriff recommended home owners shoot any looters who attempt to break into their homes on Monday during a press briefing.
“I would tell them, if you value your life, they probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, according to Fox 13 Tampa Bay. “Because the people of Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns, and they’re going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded.”
“And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns. So, leave the community alone.”
Protests in the city of Lakeland, which is in Polk County, between Orlando and Tampa, have so far been peaceful and an 8 p.m. curfew is in place. A group of protesters blocked traffic on Sunday night, which the Lakeland Police Department described as unlawful activity.
Protesters engaging in “criminal conduct” will be “hunted down” and “locked up,” Judd added ahead of the curfew, citing social media rumors that rioters planned to strike Monday night.
Elsewhere in the briefing, Judd said protesters should remain peaceful and that what happened to George Floyd was not what would happen in Polk County.
“The death of George in Minneapolis at the hands of that police officer was outrageous,” Judd said. “Had that police officer done here what he did there, he would have been locked up in the county jail by sundown.”
“But Minneapolis is not Polk County,” Judd continued. “And I want to say unequivocally that the community here is unbelievable … But please understand, that if you come here to riot, to loot, to injure people, we’re going to lock you up in the county jail.”
And Shoot to Kill.
I was just saying this. If you break into my house to loot (burglary) or riot (arson) you are a threat to my family. I will shoot you dead and never shed a tear. This is the law.
You never see anyone break into someone’s house to put a briefcase full of money on the table, or to stock up their fridge with fresh groceries. People are basically evil. They don’t do things like that. If they’re breaking in, they mean you harm.
Likewise, if I were foolish enough to break into someone else’s house I’d be surprised if they didn’t try to kill me.
I’m with Grady Judd! Amen and Amen! AND POLK COUNTY!
I live in Florida. Someone breaks into my home for any reason, I will stop the threat by any and all means available to me, and trust me, there are several.
He is, in fact, deputizing the citizens of the country as “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a FREE STATE, the right of the prople to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” I think that was written down somewhere.
Don’t Tread on Me!! Say Hello to my Little Friend!!
My favorite Grady Judd quote followed the death of a cop killer in Polk County in the mid-2000s. The killer, who had sworn not to be taken alive, emerged from his hideout in the woods with his gun raised. When the media asked why he was shot 104 times by pursuing law enforcement, Judd calmly replied: “Because they ran out of bullets”.
Not that I need anyone’s consent or encouragement for that matter, still I like this guy! He has the attitude that EVERY Sheriff in EVERY county should have. We need more like him!