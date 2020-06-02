Gov. Cuomo said Monday that some actions by the NYPD have “exacerbated the anger” amid massive protests against police brutality.
The governor, while condemning looting and other violent acts on part of some protesters, called videos from recent demonstrations showing an NYPD vehicle plowing into a crowd and other images of cops acting aggressively “disturbing.”
“There are videos of some NYPD actions that are very disturbing,” he said. “There are videos of NYPD cars driving into a crowd that are very disturbing. Pulling a mask down off of a person to pepper spray them. Throwing a woman to the ground. It’s on video. It’s on video.”
Speaking “as a guy from Queens” and not as governor, he said he believes that “if they drive a car into a crowd, then they should be fired.”
The governor pleaded for calm after a weekend of revolt that saw looting and fires set across the city in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minnesota last week.
Thousands took to the streets over the weekend, participating in largely peaceful marches during the day. But confrontations between protesters and cops have become commonplace after dark.
Cuomo said he is weighing a possible curfew and will talk to Mayor de Blasio about other options.
“Last night was bad for everyone,” he said, noting that he supports the underlying message of the protests, but said violence “accomplishes nothing.”
“I share the outrage of the injustice and I stand with the protesters,” he said. “It’s not just George Floyd. There are 50 or more cases just like it. It is rooted in hundreds of years of racism and injustice. Let’s use this energy constructively and demand real, positive change.”
Cuomo repeated that he has asked Attorney General Letitia James to oversee an investigation into NYPD behavior and said he wants to see a report within 30 days.
He also called for national bans on the use of excessive force and chokeholds from police officers on chokeholds.
The governor reiterated his support for legislation ending a provision that shields police disciplinary records from public view, known as 50-a. Cuomo, pitting himself against de Blasio, maintained that local officials could still release the information without a change in the law.
I don’t believe today the law stops (mayors) from releasing disciplinary records,” he said. “If a mayor wanted to release the records, they would release the records.”
While offering support for the protesters, Cuomo warned that violence, looting and other actions dilute the message and will embolden opponents.
“They’re going to try to paint this whole protest movement they’re all criminals, they’re all looters. Why? Because they don’t want to talk about Mr. Floyd’s death,” Cuomo said.
“There’s no doubt that this situation has done a lot of damage.
“Last night was bad, the looting, the criminality,
Rioters deserve whatever they get.
I think they should declare Marshal Law and shoot, all looters and people destroying others property.
Amendment 1
…………… the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
Burning, Looting, Stealing, Destroying Property IS NOT peaceably.
Rioting – Illegal action. Requires police or National Guard to stop. Need to arrest the instigators.
Protests – Constitutional right, so long as they assemble peaceably. Protests nearly always strengthen law and order.
If the cops have to arrest people or drive trucks into the crowds, they aren’t protestors. There’s no legitimacy to their actions. They’re dangerous rioters.
Trump should call a national state of emergency and remove Cuomo and De Blasio and put Rudy in Charge of New York for 30 days, specifically the New York Police, and National Guard, then see if it was the actions (Make that the Cuomo/De Blasio forced police Inactions)of the NYPD who exasperated the situation or the Two Democrat buffoon finger pointers. New Yorkers would jump for joy and probably turn the blue state into a red State come November when Rudy calms the storm in about 6 hours.
There is a major statement made in this article. Cuomo said “if they drive a car into the crowd (NYPD) they should be fired.” Then he said, “speaking as a guy from Queens, and not as Governor.” Soo, he is distancing himself from the NYPD if they drive a car into the crowd. Now why is that? Why is he distancing himself from his governorship and not using his full title and force of that office to punish them if they were to do such a deed? This is rather interesting. Guess he wouldn’t fire the NYPD if they did such a deed.
At the end of the article he used a universal statement saying, “they’re going to paint this protest movement as, ‘they’re all looters, they’re all criminals.” Who is “all”? Cuomo couldn’t defend that statement if his life depended on it. He is illogical and irrational and needs to be removed from office and ASAP.
GOP USA, you may want to ask him this question.
Because he’s far too stupid to understand Cause and Effect, and is incapable of solving the problem. Any action he takes is almost certain to be a major mistake, so he’s doing whatever he can to ensure plausible deniability. He wants to take no responsibility at all for anything, as he is 100% irresponsible.
Joining the riots – too political.
Stopping the riots – too political.
Doing nothing at all – Ah, the sweet spot.
Cuomo is a dangerously stupid opportunist who wants to be on both sides of the fence. He wants to lead the govt and the resistance at the same time.
DOWN WITH THE MAN! Except he is the man.
Meanwhile, Trump is successfully leading the national govt and the conservative revolution at the same time. Cuomo is no Trump. He’s a pale, pathetic wanna-be.
The percentage of looters and other criminals among the protesters who Cuomo has not locked up is far higher than the percent of COVID infected among the population that Cuomo has locked down.
As I commented about the mayor of New York City, these are the Democrat liberals who were weaned on the protests about Vietnam, sex, racism, police, etc., now they are in charge and it is obvious that their sympathies still lie with the protesters and not those charged with enforcing the law. It was long theorized what would happen when the free love, if it feels good do it generation became the establishment that hated so much???? Now we know!